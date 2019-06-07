Though in terms of participation the Gurudwara Cup has lost its glitter, that had not stopped hockey lovers from turning up in droves to watch the annual competition amongst Sikhs in Malaysia and Singapore,





For the two days of matches, on Wednesday and Thursday saw more spectators than the Malaysian Hockey League.



Despite the wet conditions, it did not deter the fans from making a bee line to the Tun Razak Stadium where hockey was being held and the Royal Selangor Club where football and netball was being competed.



The Sikh Festival of Sports is under the purview of the Malaysia Singapore Sikh Sports Council ( MSSSC) and this year the hosts are the Selangor Sikh Association.



Only six states are completion in the senior men’s hockey competition, a far cry from the past.



The dwindling participation is a reflection of the lack of interest from states which in turn has resulted in noSikh player in the National Hockey team, the last being Baljit Singh.



This should be a concern for the MSSSC and it’s affiliates as despite having a junior competition running simultaneously, there has not been any effort made to field a team in the junior Hockey league, which could serve as a platform for Sikh players to go on and challenge for places in the junior and senior national teams,



Back to the competition proper, despite being hosted by Selangor, all the events are being held in Kuala Lumpur,



When asked why was this the case as Klang obviously had facilities to host the events, it only drew blank stare from those responsible.



In the semis, Johor led by former national skipper, now 57 years old Sarjit Singh, defeated Kuala Lumpur 3-1 while Perak edged Selangor 2-1.



The final will be held at Tun Razak Stadium this morning ( Friday June 7),



The Football and Netball events will draw to a close on Friday afternoon at the Royal Selangor Club Bukit Kiara commencing at 3.00pm.



What was indeed sad for Hockey was the fact that many officials approached to serve as umpires were somewhat scared as there were “ subtle” messages to them not to get involved in the tournament,



Though the Hockey competition is sanctioned by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation, many officials were somewhat reluctant to serve as umpires and technical officials due to this “ pressure” from certain quarters, this giving rise to problems of getting competent officials which in turn led to poor umpiring,



It is learnt that MSSSC will be raising this matter with MHC as they have received many complaints of this unhealthy behaviour by certain parties.



One should remember that no one is bigger then the sport and while MSSSC and Selangor Sikh Association are trying to get more Sikhs involved in the sport, they should receive solid support from those responsible, from MHC and states that opted to stay away from the tournament for reasons best known to them.



Still kudos to Selangor Sikh Association for a fantastic effort in organising the Sikh Festival of Sports and showing that hockey is still running deep in the veins of the Sikh community , evident from the packed grandstand at the Tun Razak Stadium where there was standing room only,



