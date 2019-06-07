

Rotweiss Wettingen will host the EuroHockey Club Trophy where eight sides will battle it out for the second tier men’s title as well as vital EHL ranking points also on the line.





The Swiss hosts are one of four teams who contested the competition last year and will be aiming to improve on their fourth place from a year ago but have three injuries to contend with.



They start their campaign against Portuguese 2018 champions Casa Pia Atletico Clube before facing Irish side Glenanne.



The Glens won their 2018 regular season title and have a cosmpolitan side with South Africans Brad Venter and Shannon Boucher, German player Cedric Jakobi but former Belgian Under-21 international Jerome Saeys is not available.



SC Stroitel Brest, fifth place finishers a year ago, and will feature several members of the Belarus national team in their line-up as they look to win the title they won in 2015.



In Pool B, Ukraine’s OKS SHVSM Vinnitsa reached the final a year ago, only to succumb to Scotland’s Grange, a result which earned the Scots two tickets to the EHL.



They open their campaign against Bohemians of Prague, the Czech Republic getting a place back in the second tier courtesy of Slavia Prague’s success in Geneva a year ago. It will be Bohemians first European appearance since 2015 which was also in Wettingen, albeit in the Challenge.



Welsh champs Cardiff & Met drop down a level from the EHL from the past few seasons but will have a decent amount of European experience to draw upon when they come up against Austria’s WAC – sixth in 2018.



The top finishers in each group will advance to Monday's final while second goes into the bronze match, third into the fifth place playoff while the bottom side in each group will be relegated.



For the EHL ranking table, there are numerous different permutations on the table. Should Glenanne win outright, they will move Ireland above France in the EHL Men’s ranking table, earning a second ticket to next October’s KO16.



There is also scope for plenty of movement between seventh and 11th places in the ranking table which earn one EHL place each. Scotland, Russia, Poland and Austria currently occupy those spaces but good performances from Rotweiss, Stroitel Brest or Cardiff & Met could change things.



All games from the competition will be streamed live via www.eurohockeytv.org as will the EuroHockey Club Challenge I in Poland and the Challenge IV in Malta.



