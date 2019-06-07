



Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Germany Women. Sunday 9thJune at 10:00pm. Coverage is on Spark Sport



The Vantage Black Sticks Women will be looking to avenge their loss to Germany at Nga Puna Wai in February, despite going up 1-0 in the first few minutes of the match the German Women roared back into the match and completed a convincing 3-1 win over the New Zealand side.





Recent history suggests that this match is on a knife edge and could go either way with the previous 6 matches being split 50/50 and the goals for each side through this period being 11 to Germany and 12 to New Zealand. Look for the Vantage Black Sticks to continue their attacking style of play that they demonstrated last week against the USA.



Tarryn Davey is set to play in her 50th match for the Vantage Black Sticks Women, Davey got her first international goal against the United States. Look for Davey to continue to provide a steady influence in the middle of the field for the New Zealand team.



Graham Shaw commented ahead of the match “We arrived in Germany on Tuesday evening before playing Germany at the end of the week on the Sunday. We will need to hold onto the ball better against Germany as their style of play will give us a lot of problems if we turn over the ball in dangerous areas. We will need to defend our 25 and circle with a lot more composure and limit the amount of goalscoring opportunities and penalty corners against us. We will be working hard on these areas during the week.



In the attacking end we must continue to play our style as Germany will have real problems with our speed and transition play. Our ability to turn defensive moments into attacking moments is one of the best in World hockey and we will continue to focus on the quality we bring in these areas”.



Key Matchup



Brooke Neal is a veteran of the Black Sticks defensive unit and returned to action against the USA team. Neal possesses a great range of skills and her long passing often puts the New Zealand team in a good position as they move up the field. Look for German striker Charlotte Stapenhorst to attempt to find space away from Neal as she will capatalise on any slight chances as she attempts to build on the five goals she has already scored in the FIH Pro League.

Name Position Caps Sam Charlton Midfielder 238 Tarryn Davey Midfielder 49 Katie Doar Midfielder 4 Steph Dickins Defender 19 Ella Gunson Defender 208 Megan Hull Defender 16 Brooke Neal Defender 162 Rose Keddell Midfielder 194 Olivia Merry Striker 217 Stacey Michelsen © Midfielder 272 Alia Jaques Midfielder 8 Grace O’Hanlon Goalkeeper 51 Kirsten Pearce Striker 114 Sally Rutherford Goalkeeper 179 Olivia Shannon Striker 10 Holly Pearson Striker / Midfielder 5 Liz Thompson Defender 183 Amy Robinson Striker 68 Shiloh Gloyn Striker 85

*One to be omitted



Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Germany Men. Monday 10thJune at 12:30am. Coverage is on Spark Sport



The Vantage Black Sticks Men showed a renewed confidence in their first European match in the FIH Pro League when they defended resolutely to keep the Netherlands team off the score board. The New Zealand team had some moments of absolute brilliance on the attacking end in this match and will be looking to turn this into scoreboard pressure against a Netherlands side who have been performing incredibly well over the past few rounds in the FIH Pro League.



Darren Smith commented “Against the Netherlands we were able to create several opportunities. The German team is going to be a tough side to play against and they were impressive in their match against the World Champion Belgium’s last week”.



While the New Zealand Men can no longer make the top four in the inaugural FIH Pro League, the side is looking to continue its positive play and building combinations as they build towards the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton in August.



Key Matchup



Kane Russell has been in outstanding form in the Belgium league for his club side which recently took out the Belgium National Title, look for Russell to bring this form onto the pitch for the New Zealand Men. Russell continually looks for space out wide and is constantly putting the opposition in two minds as he surges forward. Russell is sure to match up against German striker Florian Fuchs who possesses some great speed and dribbling skills, Fuchs matches these skills with outstanding passion as he will look to put the New Zealand defense under incredible pressure.

Name Position Caps Richard Joyce Goalkeeper 68 George Enersen Goalkeeper 51 Shea McAleese Defender 287 Cory Bennett Defender 85 Dane Lett Defender 52 Kane Russell Defender 139 Nic Woods Midfielder 105 Arun Panchia © Defender 269 Nick Ross Midfielder 106 Marcus Child Midfielder 150 Aidan Sarikaya Midfielder 35 Hugo Inglis Striker 220 Hayden Phillips Midfielder 79 Jared Panchia Striker 113 Jacob Smith Striker 63 Dom Newman Striker 63 Stephen Jenness Striker 228 Sam Lane Striker 41 George Muir Striker 122

*One to be omitted



Hockey New Zealand Media release