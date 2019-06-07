Black Sticks Men and Women look to build on impressive performances as they take on the Germans
Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Germany Women. Sunday 9thJune at 10:00pm. Coverage is on Spark Sport
The Vantage Black Sticks Women will be looking to avenge their loss to Germany at Nga Puna Wai in February, despite going up 1-0 in the first few minutes of the match the German Women roared back into the match and completed a convincing 3-1 win over the New Zealand side.
Recent history suggests that this match is on a knife edge and could go either way with the previous 6 matches being split 50/50 and the goals for each side through this period being 11 to Germany and 12 to New Zealand. Look for the Vantage Black Sticks to continue their attacking style of play that they demonstrated last week against the USA.
Tarryn Davey is set to play in her 50th match for the Vantage Black Sticks Women, Davey got her first international goal against the United States. Look for Davey to continue to provide a steady influence in the middle of the field for the New Zealand team.
Graham Shaw commented ahead of the match “We arrived in Germany on Tuesday evening before playing Germany at the end of the week on the Sunday. We will need to hold onto the ball better against Germany as their style of play will give us a lot of problems if we turn over the ball in dangerous areas. We will need to defend our 25 and circle with a lot more composure and limit the amount of goalscoring opportunities and penalty corners against us. We will be working hard on these areas during the week.
In the attacking end we must continue to play our style as Germany will have real problems with our speed and transition play. Our ability to turn defensive moments into attacking moments is one of the best in World hockey and we will continue to focus on the quality we bring in these areas”.
Key Matchup
Brooke Neal is a veteran of the Black Sticks defensive unit and returned to action against the USA team. Neal possesses a great range of skills and her long passing often puts the New Zealand team in a good position as they move up the field. Look for German striker Charlotte Stapenhorst to attempt to find space away from Neal as she will capatalise on any slight chances as she attempts to build on the five goals she has already scored in the FIH Pro League.
|
Name
|
Position
|
Caps
|
Sam Charlton
|
Midfielder
|
238
|
Tarryn Davey
|
Midfielder
|
49
|
Katie Doar
|
Midfielder
|
4
|
Steph Dickins
|
Defender
|
19
|
Ella Gunson
|
Defender
|
208
|
Megan Hull
|
Defender
|
16
|
Brooke Neal
|
Defender
|
162
|
Rose Keddell
|
Midfielder
|
194
|
Olivia Merry
|
Striker
|
217
|
Stacey Michelsen ©
|
Midfielder
|
272
|
Alia Jaques
|
Midfielder
|
8
|
Grace O’Hanlon
|
Goalkeeper
|
51
|
Kirsten Pearce
|
Striker
|
114
|
Sally Rutherford
|
Goalkeeper
|
179
|
Olivia Shannon
|
Striker
|
10
|
Holly Pearson
|
Striker / Midfielder
|
5
|
Liz Thompson
|
Defender
|
183
|
Amy Robinson
|
Striker
|
68
|
Shiloh Gloyn
|
Striker
|
85
*One to be omitted
Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Germany Men. Monday 10thJune at 12:30am. Coverage is on Spark Sport
The Vantage Black Sticks Men showed a renewed confidence in their first European match in the FIH Pro League when they defended resolutely to keep the Netherlands team off the score board. The New Zealand team had some moments of absolute brilliance on the attacking end in this match and will be looking to turn this into scoreboard pressure against a Netherlands side who have been performing incredibly well over the past few rounds in the FIH Pro League.
Darren Smith commented “Against the Netherlands we were able to create several opportunities. The German team is going to be a tough side to play against and they were impressive in their match against the World Champion Belgium’s last week”.
While the New Zealand Men can no longer make the top four in the inaugural FIH Pro League, the side is looking to continue its positive play and building combinations as they build towards the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton in August.
Key Matchup
Kane Russell has been in outstanding form in the Belgium league for his club side which recently took out the Belgium National Title, look for Russell to bring this form onto the pitch for the New Zealand Men. Russell continually looks for space out wide and is constantly putting the opposition in two minds as he surges forward. Russell is sure to match up against German striker Florian Fuchs who possesses some great speed and dribbling skills, Fuchs matches these skills with outstanding passion as he will look to put the New Zealand defense under incredible pressure.
|
Name
|
Position
|
Caps
|
Richard Joyce
|
Goalkeeper
|
68
|
George Enersen
|
Goalkeeper
|
51
|
Shea McAleese
|
Defender
|
287
|
Cory Bennett
|
Defender
|
85
|
Dane Lett
|
Defender
|
52
|
Kane Russell
|
Defender
|
139
|
Nic Woods
|
Midfielder
|
105
|
Arun Panchia ©
|
Defender
|
269
|
Nick Ross
|
Midfielder
|
106
|
Marcus Child
|
Midfielder
|
150
|
Aidan Sarikaya
|
Midfielder
|
35
|
Hugo Inglis
|
Striker
|
220
|
Hayden Phillips
|
Midfielder
|
79
|
Jared Panchia
|
Striker
|
113
|
Jacob Smith
|
Striker
|
63
|
Dom Newman
|
Striker
|
63
|
Stephen Jenness
|
Striker
|
228
|
Sam Lane
|
Striker
|
41
|
George Muir
|
Striker
|
122
*One to be omitted
Hockey New Zealand Media release