2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - Weekend fixtures

Published on Friday, 07 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 51
7 Jun 2019 19:30 (GMT +1)     GBR v GER (RR)     Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
8 Jun 2019 15:30 (GMT +2)     BEL v NED (RR)     Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp
9 Jun 2019 12:00 (GMT +2)     GER v NZL (RR)     Crefelder Hockey Club, Krefeld
9 Jun 2019 13:30 (GMT +2)     NED v BEL (RR)     HC 's-Hertogenbosch, 's-Hertogenbosch
9 Jun 2019 16:00 (GMT +2)     GBR v AUS (RR)     Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, LondonLive streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

FIH Match Centre

