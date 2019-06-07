2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - Weekend fixtures
7 Jun 2019 19:30 (GMT +1) GBR v GER (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London
8 Jun 2019 15:30 (GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp
9 Jun 2019 12:00 (GMT +2) GER v NZL (RR) Crefelder Hockey Club, Krefeld
9 Jun 2019 13:30 (GMT +2) NED v BEL (RR) HC 's-Hertogenbosch, 's-Hertogenbosch
9 Jun 2019 16:00 (GMT +2) GBR v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, LondonLive streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre