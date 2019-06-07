



KUALA LUMPUR: Not even a head injury could stop seasoned campaigner Surizan Awang Noh (pic) from earning a place in the women’s FIH Series Finals, which begins in Banbridge, Ireland, tomorrow.





The midfielder suffered the injury in a three-nation match against Spain in Rome, Italy, last week.



National coach K. Dharmaraj took 20 players to a playing tour in Europe to prepare for the Series Finals, which is a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



He named the final squad of 18 for the eight-nation tournament in Banbridge yesterday.



Dharmaraj said that Surizan has made a steady recovery from the injury and she was back in training on Monday.



“She did not let the injury affect her performance in training and I included her in the Series Finals because of her good track record in tournaments.



“I dropped midfielder Nuraslinda (Said) because Surizan has shown more commitment in her performance,” said Dharmaraj.



“I’ve also included young forward Siti Zulaikha (Husain) for the Series Finals as I was impressed with her ability as she held her own against much bigger opponents in all the matches she played in the three-nation tournament in Europe.



“Although Siti is small-sized like men’s national defender Faiz Helmi Jali, she has shown maturity in her game and has a unique style of play,” said Dharmaraj.



The other player dropped is forward Nur Zafirah Aziz.



In preparation for the Series Finals, Malaysia played four tough matches and they won one, drew one and lost two.



On Tuesday, Malaysia outplayed Uddingston Club 8-2 in their last friendly match before they open their Group A campaign against Ireland at Banbridge Hockey Club.



Ireland are ranked eighth in the world and they finished runners-up to eventual champions Holland in the World Championships in London last year.



World No. 22 Malaysia’s other matches are against Singapore on Sunday and the Czech Republic on June 11.



Group B comprises South Korea, France, Ukraine and Scotland.



The top two teams from the tournament will advance into the playoff matches in October to qualify for next year’s Olympics.



THE SQUAD



Goalkeepers: Farah Ayuni Yahya, Mas Huzaimah Md Aziz.



Defenders: Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (captain), Julaini Mohamad Din, Nuraini Abd Rashid, Raja Norsharina Raja Shahbuddin, Nurul Syafiqah Mat Isa, Noor Hasliza Md Ali.



Midfielders: Fatin Shafika Mahd Sukri, Fazilla Sylvester Silin, Wan Norfaiezah Md Saiuti, Surizan Awang Noh, Kirandeep Kaur.



Forwards: Hanis Nadiah Onn, Norazlin Sumantri, Nur Maizatulhanim Syafi Syeik Fuad, Nur Amirah Shakirah Zulkifli, Siti Zulaikha Husain.



