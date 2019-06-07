By By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: While Ireland are looking to qualify for their maiden Olympics, the Malaysian women’s dream is just to make the second round in November.





Coach K. Dharmaraj’s charges will be up against World No 8 and hosts Ireland in their opening FIH Series Finals match in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, on Saturday (June 8), and it’s going to be an uphill battle all the way.



In the Banbridge pre-Olympic Qualifier, Malaysia (World No 22) are in Group A with Ireland (8th), the Czech Republic (19th) and Singapore (35th).



Group B comprises South Korea (11th), Scotland (18th), Ukraine (26th) and France (30th).



Malaysia, due to their low world ranking, must end the tournament as finalists if they want to play in the final round of the Olympic Qualifier in November.



“The last time we played Ireland was in 2017 (in the World League Round Two) and we settled for a silver (losing 3-0 in the final).



“We have never beaten them in the last four encounters, but the score was never more than 3-0. I believe we have what it takes to pull off a surprise as my girls showed tremendous grit in the Test matches against Spain and Italy,” said Dharmaraj, who will be counting on four teenagers to keep the Malaysian dream afloat.



The youngest is Kirandeep Kaur, 15, while the other three are 18-year-olds Nur Amirah Zulkifli, Nur Maizatulhanim Syafi and Siti Zulaikha Husain.



“I selected these four young players after they displayed good commitment in training as well as in matches and I believe they will not let me down,” said Dharmaraj.



Should Malaysia lose to Ireland, they must beat either the Czech Republic or Singapore to make the play-off to qualify for the semi-finals.



“We have a good chance of finishing second in our group, and then meet either Scotland or Ukraine in the cross-over.



“Once in the semi-finals, I expect to meet South Korea and that will be our final shot at qualifying for the second round,” said Dharmaraj.



After Ireland beat Malaysia the last time, the Green Machine went on to qualify for their first-ever World Cup and, amazingly, won a silver medal.



They were only stopped by the Netherlands, who hammered them 6-0 in the final.



And now, as Ireland dream of qualifying for their first Olympics, Malaysia are the first hurdle standing in their way.



MALAYSIAN matches:



June 8: Malaysia v Ireland (10pm).

June 9: Malaysia v Singapore (12midnight).

June 11: Malaysia v Czech Republic (7pm).



Note: Malaysian time.



New Straits Times