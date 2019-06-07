s2h Team







Johanthan Klages could have had a field day in the first match against higher-ranked opponent South Africa, but the USA goalkeeper is nervous to play India. Playing his first major international tournament, Klages played a crucial role in defending as many as nine penalty corners against South Africa.





His superb saving abilities coupled with alert defence helped USA win the match 2-0.



“Honestly, I was very nervous about playing here. I have played the World Series in Mexico, but this is my first major international tournament. I am glad we won against South Africa,” Klages says.



“Basically we were told that when you are you are playing as a lower ranked team, you don’t have to lose anything. Instead, somebody else need to prove that they are higher-ranked,” he reveals.



A good start would be the best way USA might have planned their outing, but the team is keeping itself grounded. “This is the past and now we need to look up at other matches. We have put in a lot of work for this moment. We better come up as a surprise.”



However, their dream being playing the finals, Klages hopes not to meet the Indian side.



“We have to prep up like we did for South Africa. In the semi-final, I hope we don’t meet India because we really want to play the final,” he laughs off.



The prevailing hot weather is a concern for all teams, but it seems things are improving a bit.



“Thankfully, we have got a bit used to the weather here. The first two days were tough. I couldn’t move without getting tired. It is still hot but it is a bit more comfortable than before."



Perhaps Klegs is thoroughly acclimatized.



