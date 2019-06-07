Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Biggest ever wins of India against Russia

Published on Friday, 07 June 2019 10:00
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)


Indian captain Manpreet Singh earned 250th cap during India-Russia match in Bhubaneswar. Photo courtesy Hockey India

India and Russia (erstwhile USSR) came together in field hockey during preparation of Moscow Olympics (1980). Successor of USSR - Russia and India had played 27 international matches till date. In Bhubaneswar India achieved biggest ever win (10-0) over Russia.



Previously India beat Russia 8-0 in Santiago Olympic Qualifier (2008).From1979 to disintegration of USSR in 1991; USSR  was a formidable force in field hockey. In 1983 Amsterdam European Nations Cup Russian lost the title match in tie breaker against mighty Dutch.

In women European Nations Cup (Lillie-1984) Russian ladies won the silver. Natela Krasnikova has a record of most goals in single tourney (19goals in1984 tournament) in the history of European Nations Cup.

Soviet brothers Sergei and Vladimir Plashakov (twins) have a unique distinction of being Olympic Hockey medalists (bronze in Moscow 1980).

Here are other statistical highlights:

India- Russia (includes USSR) head to head:

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

27

13

6

8

73

41

In  IOC/FIH  Tournaments

9

6

1

2

39

10

Other intl. matches includes test series

18

7

5

6

34

31

