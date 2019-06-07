Stats Speak: Biggest ever wins of India against Russia
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)
Indian captain Manpreet Singh earned 250th cap during India-Russia match in Bhubaneswar. Photo courtesy Hockey India
India and Russia (erstwhile USSR) came together in field hockey during preparation of Moscow Olympics (1980). Successor of USSR - Russia and India had played 27 international matches till date. In Bhubaneswar India achieved biggest ever win (10-0) over Russia.
Previously India beat Russia 8-0 in Santiago Olympic Qualifier (2008).From1979 to disintegration of USSR in 1991; USSR was a formidable force in field hockey. In 1983 Amsterdam European Nations Cup Russian lost the title match in tie breaker against mighty Dutch.
In women European Nations Cup (Lillie-1984) Russian ladies won the silver. Natela Krasnikova has a record of most goals in single tourney (19goals in1984 tournament) in the history of European Nations Cup.
Soviet brothers Sergei and Vladimir Plashakov (twins) have a unique distinction of being Olympic Hockey medalists (bronze in Moscow 1980).
Here are other statistical highlights:
India- Russia (includes USSR) head to head:
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Total
|
27
|
13
|
6
|
8
|
73
|
41
|
In IOC/FIH Tournaments
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
39
|
10
|
Other intl. matches includes test series
|
18
|
7
|
5
|
6
|
34
|
31
Fieldhockey.com