By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)





Indian captain Manpreet Singh earned 250th cap during India-Russia match in Bhubaneswar. Photo courtesy Hockey India



India and Russia (erstwhile USSR) came together in field hockey during preparation of Moscow Olympics (1980). Successor of USSR - Russia and India had played 27 international matches till date. In Bhubaneswar India achieved biggest ever win (10-0) over Russia.





Previously India beat Russia 8-0 in Santiago Olympic Qualifier (2008).From1979 to disintegration of USSR in 1991; USSR was a formidable force in field hockey. In 1983 Amsterdam European Nations Cup Russian lost the title match in tie breaker against mighty Dutch.



In women European Nations Cup (Lillie-1984) Russian ladies won the silver. Natela Krasnikova has a record of most goals in single tourney (19goals in1984 tournament) in the history of European Nations Cup.



Soviet brothers Sergei and Vladimir Plashakov (twins) have a unique distinction of being Olympic Hockey medalists (bronze in Moscow 1980).



Here are other statistical highlights:



India- Russia (includes USSR) head to head:

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 27 13 6 8 73 41 In IOC/FIH Tournaments 9 6 1 2 39 10 Other intl. matches includes test series 18 7 5 6 34 31

