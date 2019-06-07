The 10-0 scoreline, however, doesn’t do justice to the dominance displayed by the hosts



He trapped, turned and flicked in a perfect reverse hit into the net past a hapless Ivan Ozherelev to round off the tally. India’s 10th goal of the game by Akashdeep Singh was a perfect display of what the Indian men’s hockey team is capable of, when on song.





It took time to get into that rhythm though, in its opening game of the Hockey Series Finals against Russia at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.



Below par



The 10-0 scoreline though was below par for the complete dominance the team displayed and the number of chances it created. To be fair, the Indians hardly exerted themselves through the game. It was still a walk in the park.



The last time the two teams faced off was 11 years ago, at the Olympic qualifying tournament for the 2008 Games, when India won 8-0. But that was also the beginning of the darkest period for Indian hockey with the team failing to travel to Beijing for the first time ever in the Games’ history.



World and Indian hockey is no longer the same but the first half showed glimpses of one of Indian hockey’s longest running malaise — too much keenness on showing off skills.



The team went into half time with a 3-0 lead but had missed half a dozen chances, both open and through penalty corners, in those 30 minutes, getting the passes and the shots at goal too late or too wayward.



Captain Manpreet Singh had said the team had worked on its finishing but the rough edges were evident. Russia is no tricky customer but it did manage to keep a semblance of discipline in its defence despite India dominating every aspect of the game including possession.



Coach Graham Reid was visibly dissatisfied at half time walking into the dressing room. The team that walked out in the 3rd quarter was different. There was more structure, less holding on and more purpose. Practice was over and it was time to get down to business. And the team began playing like World No. 5.



Aberration



Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma and Manpreet kept feeding high, Simranjit and Mandeep kept getting into position and Gursahibjit continued to impress even as Russia was reduced to a spectator, chasing the ball and the Indians across the field, without success. It did earn a penalty corner in the 42nd minute but that was an aberration.



India coach Graham Reid, meanwhile, admitted he wasn’t too happy with the way the team began. “We could have scored more in that first quarter and we did give away a few loose space to them at that time. It was something I spoke about at quarter time but it is also very difficult to judge a game against a team like Russia,” said Reid.



“You don’t play against them too often at the national level and so you prepare well for them and do your best. But it isn’t easy to plan.”



Manpreet, playing his 250th game, agreed that the team would look to shore up its finishing in the upcoming games. “We know Poland is a very defensive team. We started off with a few missed chances but improved as the game progressed,” he said.



In another Pool A match, Poland had an easy 4-0 victory against minnows Uzbekistan. The tournament opener in the morning, though, produced the first upset of the competition with USA winning 2-0 against a higher ranked and more experienced South Africa in Pool B.



The results:



USA 2 (Christian D. Angelis, Paul Singh) bt South Africa 0; Poland 4 (Mateusz Hulboj 2, Pawel Bratkowski 2) bt Uzbekistan 0; India 10 (Harmanpreet Singh 2, Akashdeep Singh 2, Simranjeet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Nilakanta Sharma, Gursahibjit Singh, Vivek Prasad) bt Russia 0.



