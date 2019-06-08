

Sheila Morrow



Great Britain Hockey would like to congratulate President Sheila Morrow after she was awarded an OBE for services to hockey in Wales.





Sheila has been a member of the Hockey Wales Board since 2008, and a Director of Great Britain Hockey for seven years. She was appointed President of GB Hockey in April 2017.



As a player she won 136 caps for Great Britain and Wales, playing in five World Championships and captaining both teams.



She has been a Tournament Director, Technical Officer and umpire at countless international hockey events including both the Beijing and London Olympic Games.



A Welsh international from 1967 to 1984, Morrow won 24 caps for GB and was a member of the 1980 and 1984 Olympic squads, captaining the side in 1981 and 1982.



Morrow served as the Sports Council for Wales Development Officer from 1983 to 1991 and from 1991 to her retirement in 2004 she was Sport England's Head of Governing Body Services.



Morrow was awarded life membership of Hockey Wales in May 2019.



Great Britain COO Sally Munday said, "On behalf of Great Britain Hockey I would like to offer sincere congratulations to Sheila. This OBE is hugely deserved for her contribution to the sport in her beloved Wales.



"On and off the pitch, Sheila has been integral to the sport's continued growth and this is fitting recognition for her. She is an inspiration to all of us in the hockey family!"



Great Britain Hockey would also like to offer congratulations to Lorna Clyne, who was awarded an MBE for voluntary service to hockey in Scotland.



Lorna has volunteered within Scottish hockey for more than four decades, and injects full-time commitment into many voluntary roles. President of both the North District Hockey Association and her own club, Lorna also sits on the Scottish Hockey Youth and Discipline committees.



Hailing from Banchory in Aberdeenshire, she is approaching fifty years of voluntary service at Granite City Wanderers Hockey Club, her district and Scottish hockey.



Great Britain Hockey media release