By Elizabeth Mburugu





(Jenipher Wachie, Standard)



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League champions Butali Warriors lock horns with rivals Nairobi Sikh Union at City Park tomorrow.





Butali, who hope to defend their title, are seeking maximum points in a quest to return to the top of the log after placing second on the standings for two weeks. However, the top spot will only be available if current league leaders Wazalendo lose to Western Jaguars away in Kakamega today.



They will also be out to maintain their unbeaten run despite dropping two crucial points in a hard fought 3-3 draw against United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) in their last tie.



Butali boasts of top players in last season’s top scorer George Mutira, former Kenya Police duo of Amos Barkibir and Calvins Kanu as well as Kenya international Frank Wanangwe, Zack Aura and Kenneth Nyongesa.



Former champions Kenya Police will take USIU-A students today in hunt for their fourth win this season. Police, who had a poor start to the season drawing 1-1 with Sikh Union and losing 1-2 to Butali, will be wary of the students eager to cause upsets. A win for the third-placed Police will see them maintain a top three spot.



In women’s title chase, holders Telkom will take on USIU-A Spartans in hunt for their third win. The reigning Africa champions hope to bounce back from their 2-2 draw with rookies Lakers in Kisumu a fortnight ago. Telkom, who have ruled hockey scene in the last two decades, have had a slow start this season and have only managed two wins although they remain unbeaten.



Fresh from winning the Mombasa five-a-side tournament, the 10-time Africa champions will be hope to hold a firm grip. They will bank on the services of veteran Jackline Mwangi whose prowess at the opponents’ goal has seen her win back to back league top scorer’s awards.



Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) will battle Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures tomorrow. KCAU lie third on the log with 14 points ten less than leaders Parkroad Badgers, who are also seeking to return to top flight hockey next season. Badgers, KCAU and Nakuru were demoted after failing to excel last season. Technical University of Kenya (TUK) hope to maintain their third spot against newcomers Bungoma Farmers.



