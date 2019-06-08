

Glenanne’s Stephen Brownlow. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Stephen Brownlow’s 53rd minute penalty stroke salvaged a dramatic 4-4 for Glenanne against Belarus’s SC Stroitel Brest in their opening EuroHockey Club Trophy tie after a topsy-turvy battle in Wettingen.





The Glens fell behind nine minutes to Aliaksandr Mykush’s field goal but an excellent spell before half-time saw the Tallaght club fight back to lead 3-1.



Eddie O’Malley levelled before Brad Venter and Brownlow’s penalty corner came within a minute of each other for a seemingly imposing lead.



But Brest turned things around with three goals between the 40th and 43rd minutes for a 4-3 lead before Brownlow got the leveller from the spot.



Glenanne need to win the competition outright to earn Ireland a second place in the Euro Hockey League next season and so they face two vital ties over the weekend.



On Saturday, they meet Swiss hosts Rotweiss Wettingen before they take on outsiders Casa Pia Atletico Clube from Portugal. In the second game of day one, Rotweiss trailed 3-1 against Casa Pia with 20 minutes to go but fought back to win 4-3.



Men’s Euro Hockey Club Trophy (all in Wettingen, Switzerland)

Friday: Glenanne 4 (S Brownlow 2, B Venter, E O’Malley) SC Stroitel Brest 4 (A Mykush 2, V Zyshchyk, A Kadran); P



Saturday: Glenanne v Rotweiss Wettingen (Switzerland), 3.45pm

Sunday: Glenanne v Casa Pia Atletico Clube (Portugal), 1.30pm



