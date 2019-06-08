Great Britain fell to a late 4-3 defeat by Germany on Maddie Hinch's return to international hockey.





Tess Howard had given GB a two-goal lead with her first home international goals, before Germany drew level through goals from Amelie Wortmann and Nike Lorenz.



Izzy Petter's first international goal looked to have sealed GB victory but Lena Micheel equalised for Germany.



Charlotte Stapenhorst hit Germany's winner with just 17 seconds remaining.



Goalkeeper Hinch, the star of Great Britain's first women's hockey Olympic gold at Rio 2016, was making her first international appearance in nine months.



She decided to take a break from the GB set-up because of the pressure to always put in a "superhuman performance".



Friday's defeat for the women was an exact replica of GB men's loss to Germany on Thursday, when they also squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3.



