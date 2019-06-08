Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Germany strike late to beat Great Britain women

Published on Saturday, 08 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 60
View Comments

Great Britain fell to a late 4-3 defeat by Germany on Maddie Hinch's return to international hockey.



Tess Howard had given GB a two-goal lead with her first home international goals, before Germany drew level through goals from Amelie Wortmann and Nike Lorenz.

Izzy Petter's first international goal looked to have sealed GB victory but Lena Micheel equalised for Germany.

Charlotte Stapenhorst hit Germany's winner with just 17 seconds remaining.

Goalkeeper Hinch, the star of Great Britain's first women's hockey Olympic gold at Rio 2016, was making her first international appearance in nine months.

She decided to take a break from the GB set-up because of the pressure to always put in a "superhuman performance".

Friday's defeat for the women was an exact replica of GB men's loss to Germany on Thursday, when they also squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.