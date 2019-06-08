

Germany's women celebrate in the FIH Pro League



Great Britain's women were defeated in the last minute by Germany in a seven-goal thriller in London.





In a mirror of the men's team the night before, Britain were 2-0 and 3-2 up, but Germany showed great resilience to take all three points with only 17 seconds remaining.



When the disappointment of defeat eventually subsides, Britain can take heart from their attacking play, with Tess Howard scoring her first two international goals and Izzy Petter also finding the net for the first time, assisted by young debutant Esme Burge.



Britain will reflect on a couple of opportunities to clear their lines that led to German goals, and while it was fantastic entertainment for the crowd, the players of course wanted more for their efforts.



Maddie Hinch returned in goal after almost a year away from the international game and while she did of course get a great reception, she will have wanted to win in her first game back. After all of their endeavour, it was cruel that the team did not even take a point but such is the harsh reality of the FIH Pro League, and our youngsters in particular will have learned plenty from this game.



Now Mark Hager's side quickly get the chance to put things right on Sunday when they face Australia in a sold-out double header at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Full report



Britain had the first moment of note, Sarah Robertson advancing well down the right hand side, almost finding Hannah Martin at the back post with a driven cross.



It did not take long for Great Britain to take the advantage, and it was a well-worked move. With space in the German D, Anna Toman fired in a nice pass that was well collected by Tess Howard, the Durham player smacking home at the second attempt for a first international goal.



Soon Sarah Evans forced Nathalie Kubalski into a super save up high to her right, the German stopper getting a strong stick onto the Surbiton midfielder's effort.



Early in the second quarter Britain doubled their lead after excellent pressure on the German defence, Martin pinching the ball inside the D and crossing for Howard, who was very well placed to volley home from close range. Sarah Jones then stabbed an effort goalwards on the reverse, but it was too close to Kubalski as she cleared her lines.



Britain then turned over possession just outside their 22, and Germany got back into the game as Amelie Wortmann lifted over Maddie Hinch.



Early in the second half Izzy Petter had a sight of goal on the reverse but shot narrowly over, and Germany then drew level as Nike Lorenz reacted first when the ball came back off the post. Interestingly, GB wanted a video referral but the umpire deemed the team's decision had taken too long.



The game was producing great entertainment, and Giselle Ansley thundered a penalty corner against the post with Kubalski rooted to the spot.



Inside the last ten minutes and Britain scored a cracking third, two young players combining superbly as debutant Esme Burge pulled the ball back for Petter to lash home high into the net.



Unfortunately Britain then shot themselves in the foot somewhat, failing to clear their lines and allowing Lena Micheel to prod home.



Both sides were pushing hard for all three points, and Petter had the ball in the German net but it was rightly disallowed for hitting her foot.



With only 17 seconds left, it was heartbreak for Britain as Charlotte Stapenhorst prodded home from close range as Germany made their pressure count.



It was harsh on Britain - particularly the youngsters in the team - and they arguably deserved to at least a point for all of their efforts. Thankfully they get the chance to go again soon, with Australia at home in just a couple of days' time in a sold-out match on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



Great Britain 3

Howard (10', FG), (17', FG)

Petter (52', FG)



Germany 4

Wortmann (26', FG)

Lorenz (40', FG)

Micheel (54', FG)

Stapenhorst (59', FG)



Great Britain: Hinch (GK); Unsworth, Pearne-Webb (C), Costello, Toman, Balsdon, Ansley, Robertson, Petty, Hunter, Burge, Evans, Martin, Townsend, Jones, Howard, Petter

Unused: Tennant (GK)



Great Britain Hockey media release