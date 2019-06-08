7 Jun 2019 GBR v GER (RR) 3 - 4 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

8 Jun 2019 15:30 (GMT +2) BEL v NED (RR) Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp

9 Jun 2019 12:00 (GMT +2) GER v NZL (RR) Crefelder Hockey Club, Krefeld

9 Jun 2019 13:30 (GMT +2) NED v BEL (RR) HC 's-Hertogenbosch, 's-Hertogenbosch

9 Jun 2019 16:00 (GMT +2) GBR v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Argentina 14 9 4 0 1 28 12 16 35 83.3 2 Netherlands 10 9 0 0 1 28 5 23 27 90.0 3 Australia 12 7 1 1 3 27 16 11 24 66.7 4 Germany 12 6 0 2 4 26 17 9 20 55.6 5 Belgium 10 5 1 1 3 17 16 1 18 60.0 6 New Zealand 12 5 0 0 7 22 24 -2 15 41.7 7 Great Britain 13 2 2 1 8 17 31 -14 11 28.2 8 China 15 3 0 2 10 23 40 -17 11 24.4 9 United States 14 1 1 2 10 13 40 -27 7 16.7

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



