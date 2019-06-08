KUALA LUMPUR: The time has come for the national women’s hockey team to raise their game to finish in the top two in the FIH Series Finals, which begins in Banbridge, Ireland, today.





Eight teams will feature in the tournament and Malaysia need to finish in the top two to reach the playoff matches in October to qualify for their first Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.



Malaysia, ranked 22nd in the world, open their Group A campaign against hosts Ireland, the surprise runners-up at the World Championship in London last year.



National coach K. Dharmaraj has his work cut out for him to prepare Malaysia for the challenge against world No. 8 Ireland at the Banbridge Hockey Club today.



Malaysia’s other group matches are against world No. 35 Singapore on Sunday. They wrap up the fixtures against world No. 19 Czech Republic on June 11.



Group B comprises South Korea, France, Scotland and Ukraine.



Dharmaraj is bent on helping Malaysia finish in the top two in Banbridge.



He said his players are in high spirits and ready to give the top teams a run for their money in the tournament.



“Although we’re ranked 22nd in the world, we need to finish in the top two to qualify for the playoff matches. Our main challenge will come from highest-ranked Ireland (world No. 8) and world No. 11 South Korea, who are both favourites to reach the final.”



Malaysia have played Ireland four times in tournaments since 2008 and in all four occasions, the Irish were triumphant.



Malaysia lost 3-0 to Ireland in the last meeting – in the final of the World League Round Two in Kuala Lumpur.



Group winners qualify for the semi-finals. The second and third-placed teams of each group play in cross-over ties with the two winners qualifying for the semi-finals.



