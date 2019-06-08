By Jugjet Singh





National women’s coach K. Dharmaraj (left) speaking to his players after training at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil recently. PIC BY SYARAFIQ ABD SAMAD



KUALA LUMPUR: National women's coach K. Dharmaraj wants to bring back the “spirit of Project 2013” in the FIH Series Finals, which starts on Saturday, in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.





Malaysia face hosts and World No 8 Ireland, who were last year’s World Cup silver medallists, in their opening Group A match.



Dharmaraj believes his charges are ready for the battle.



In 2013, Dharmaraj, then the national juniors coach, guided his team to the semi-finals of the Junior World Cup in New Delhi.



“I will try to bring out the spirit of Project 2013 in this team. We played without fear then and bulldozed our opponents.



"My girls have the same attitude, and I have told them that destiny is in their hands, so play for glory,” said Dharmaraj.



World 22 Malaysia will also face Singapore (35th) and the Czech Republic (19th) in their group.



Group B comprises South Korea (11th), Scotland (18th), Ukraine (26th) and France (30th).



Malaysia must finish top two to advance to the final round of the Olympic qualifiers in November.



“Ireland are 14 rungs above us and they are high in confidence after their World Cup silver medal. And they will be playing in front of their fans who would want to see a continuation of their success.



“Ranked fifth out of eight teams here, we have nothing to lose but everything to play for,” said Dharmaraj.



Fixtures



Saturday



Malaysia v Ireland (10pm)



Sunday



Malaysia v Singapore (11.55pm)



Tuesday



Malaysia v Czech Republic (7pm).



* Malaysian time



