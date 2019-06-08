FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 - Day 3
Bhubaneswar (IND)
Fixtures (GMT +5:30)
7 Jun 2019 JPN v MEX (Pool B) 3 - 1
7 Jun 2019 RUS v UZB (Pool A) 12 - 1
7 Jun 2019 POL v IND (Pool A) 1 - 3
8 Jun 2019 17:00 USA v MEX (Pool B)
8 Jun 2019 19:00 JPN v RSA (Pool B)
9 Jun 2019 17:00 RUS v POL (Pool A)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|1
|12
|6
|2
|Poland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|12
|11
|1
|3
|4
|Uzbekistan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|-15
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0