Bhubaneswar (IND)



Fixtures (GMT +5:30)



7 Jun 2019 JPN v MEX (Pool B) 3 - 1

7 Jun 2019 RUS v UZB (Pool A) 12 - 1

7 Jun 2019 POL v IND (Pool A) 1 - 3



8 Jun 2019 17:00 USA v MEX (Pool B)

8 Jun 2019 19:00 JPN v RSA (Pool B)



9 Jun 2019 17:00 RUS v POL (Pool A)



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool standings

Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 2 2 0 0 13 1 12 6 2 Poland 2 1 0 1 5 3 2 3 3 Russia 2 1 0 1 12 11 1 3 4 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 1 16 -15 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Japan 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 2 United States 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 Mexico 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

