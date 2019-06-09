

Glenanne in action against Rotweiss



Glenanne’s chances of reaching the EuroHockey Club Trophy final came to an end at the hands of hosts Rotweiss Wettingen in Switzerland.





Despite going down to 10 men from the first of five yellow cards handed out in the tie in the 12th minute, Wettingen went in front soon after via a Michel Morard corner.



In similar fashion, the Glens were short-handed when they equalised as they won a corner despite both Stephen Brownlow and Joe Brennan being in the bin in the 22nd minute.



Robin Aebi, however, restored Wettingen’s lead by half-time and they moved further clear in the 45th minute from a corner.



The Glens’ attempts to close the gap were stymied by a series of cards with Richard Couse, Shannon Boucher and Gary Shaw getting yellows in the second half, adding to three green cards.



The results leaves the Glens in third place in the group with top spot out of range but a win over Portugal’s Casa Pia Atletico Clube and a favour from Rotweiss could lift them into a bronze medal tie. Should the Glens lose, it would Lisnagarvey would play in the third tier of European club hockey next season.



Men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy

Glenanne 1 (S Boucher) Rotweiss Wettingen 3 (M Morard 2, R Aebi)



Pool A, day two results: SC Stroitel Brest 8 Casa Pia Atletico Clube 1; Glenanne 1 (S Boucher) Rotweiss Wettingen 3 (M Morard 2, R Aebi)



Standings: 1. HC Rotweiss Wettingen 10pts (+3) 2. SC Stroitel Brest 7pts (+7) 3. Glenanne 3pts (-2) 4. Casa Pia Atletico Clube 1pt (-8)



The Hook