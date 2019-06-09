

©: Alexander Wagner



Hosts Rotweiss Wettingen and Cardiff & Met are in pole position to land a place in the men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy final following back-to-back wins in Switzerland.





Rotweiss did it the hard way on Friday to beat Portugal’s Casa Pia Atletico Clube 4-3, fighting back from 3-1 down with 20 minutes to go with Manuel Keller scoring twice.



They backed that up with a 3-1 win over Ireland’s Glenanne with Michel Morard starting and finishing the scoring for the Swiss club.



His first goal was cancelled out by Shannon Boucher’s 22nd minute goal but Rotweiss restored the advantage via Robin Aebi before half-time and Morard’s second corner completed the win.



They now face Belarus’s SC Stroitel Brest with the winner going through to Monday’s final while a draw would favour Rotweiss. Brest drew 4-4 with Glenanne before hammering Casa Pia 8-1 with two goals each from Aliaksandr Radzivinovich and Artur Kadran.



In the other pool, Cardiff & Met have two wins from two. They started off with a narrow 2-1 win over Austra’s WAC with all the goals coming in the first half, Jack Pritchard’s 27th minute stroke proving the winner.



On Saturday, they won another close one against OKS SHVSM Vinnitsa 3-2. Alf Dinnie scored twice for a 2-0 lead before the Ukrainian side bounced back via Maksym Onofriiuk early in the second half.



Luke Hawker replied almost instantly for 3-1 and while Onofriiuk got another back, Cardiff held on for the victory and they now need just a draw against current bottom side Bohemians to reach the final.



Vinnitsa must hope for a win over WAC and a favour from Bohemians to have any chance of nicking a final place.



Euro Hockey League media release