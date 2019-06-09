



The Netherlands men and women both recorded FIH Pro League victories over Belgium on Saturday (8 June) as part one of the Low Countries double header took place at the Wilrijkse Plein Stadium in Antwerp.





In a rematch of last year's final at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, reigning men’s world champions Belgium fell to a crushing 4-0 home defeat against European champions the Netherlands. All of the goals came after half time, with Bjorn Kellerman (2), Bob de Voogd and Jeroen Hertzberger on target while Dutch goalkeeper San van der Ven was named Player of the Match thanks to some breathtaking saves. The result sees the Netherlands climb up to third in the FIH Pro League standings, just one place behind a Belgium side that will be looking for swift revenge when the two sides meet tomorrow on Dutch soil at HC Den Bosch (’s-Hertogenbosch).



The Netherlands women made it ten wins from eleven matches with a narrow 2-1 success over Belgium’s Red Panthers, moving to within one victory of guaranteeing their places in this month's FIH Pro League Grand Final and the FIH Olympic qualifiers, which take place later this year. Goals from Yibbi Jansen and Ginella Zerbo ensured that Alyson Annan’s team continued their remarkable run of form, with the Dutch knowing that they can seal a top four finish in tomorrow’s rematch with Belgium at HC Den Bosch. Belgium have dropped down to fifth in the standings, but they still have everything to play for.



After an fairly balanced first period, home favourites Belgium (WR:1) completely dominated the second quarter of the men’s match but could not find a way past Netherlands (WR:3) goalkeeper Sam van der Ven, who produced some quite remarkable blocks to keep the world champions off the score-board. The Netherlands’ shot-stopper was magnificent, showing stunning reactions to deny Tom Boon, Thomas Briels, Tanguy Cosyns, Alexander Hendrickx and Maxime Plennevaux and keep his team very much in the contest.



Van der Ven’s brilliance before half time laid the foundations for the Netherlands to produce an superb display after the break. The visitors stunned the hosts by taking a 1-0 lead midway through the third quarter thanks to Bjorn Kellerman's superb finish into the roof of the Belgian goal, a strike that gave deserved reward to some fine approach play from Jeroen Hertzberger and Diede van Puffelen. Kellerman doubled the Dutch advantage three minutes into the fourth quarter, with Bob d’Voogd and Hertzberger both passing into an empty net after the Red Lions had replaced goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch with an outfield player in an effort to salvage something from the match.

“I’m happy that we didn’t get any goals against, but we both did that”, said Player of the Match Sam van der Ven, giving credit to fellow Netherlands goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak who also took to the field for two quarters of the contest. “I was happy with the performance from the whole team. To play well, score four goals and no goals against, that is a big plus for us.”



Belgium defender Arthur Van Doren said: “They are good side and they showed that today. We just weren’t ready to compete with them, and all of the 50-50 balls went their way. You just cannot have that in these types of games and it has shown on the [score]board. We are pretty unhappy and we will be ready to fight tomorrow again."







Despite featuring the lowest and highest ranked teams competing the FIH Pro League, the Belgium (WR:13) versus Netherlands (WR:1) was evenly-contested throughout the opening quarter. The rematch of the EuroHockey Championship 2017 gold medal game, won by the Netherlands, saw the Dutch edge ahead thanks to a low penalty corner drag-flick from Yibbi Jansen. Marijn Veen had a gilt-edged chance to double the Netherlands’ lead, hitting the post with a close-range volley before Belgium goalkeeper Aisling D’Hooghe was brought into action to deny a backhand strike from 2015 FIH Player of the Year Lidewij Welten.



Belgium were forced to soak up some relentless Dutch pressure for much of the third quarter before eventually conceding a second through Ginella Zerbo, who cracked a fierce backhand strike between goalkeeper Aisling D’Hooghe and her post to put the Netherlands into a commanding lead. The Red Panthers made life interesting when Emilie dived in to make the score 2-1, but it did not stop the Netherlands from claiming yet another victory.

“Our basics were not good enough today”, said Netherlands star Margot van Geffen, the Player of the Match, before looking ahead to Sunday’s rematch. “We need to do the basic things like trap the ball and pass. If we do that well then we can go step by step.” Commenting both on today’s match and looking ahead to Sunday’s reverse fixture at HC Den Bosch, Belgium’s Ambre Ballenghien said: “I think we had a really great performance today. We learned a lot. We know that they are better than us but if we take all of our chances and opportunities, tomorrow is another opportunity to get a better result. We have no pressure, it is just fun and we are enjoying it.”



In addition to the rematches between Netherlands and Belgium, there are four other FIH Pro League matches being played on Sunday 8th June. Germany’s men and women welcome the national teams of New Zealand to Krefeld, while Great Britain’s teams take on Australia at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in London.



FIH Pro League

8 June - Antwerp, Belgium



Result: Men’s Match 40

Belgium 0, Netherlands 4

Player of the Match: Sam van der Ven (NED)

Umpires: Martin Madden (SCO), Francisco Vazquez (ESP) and Ayanna McClean (TTO - video)



Result: Women’s Match 57

Belgium 1, Netherlands 2

Player of the Match: Margot van Geffen (NED)

Umpires: Sarah Wilson (SCO), Ayanna McClean (TTO) and Martin Madden (SCO - video)



