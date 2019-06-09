6 Jun 2019 GBR v GER (RR) 3 - 4 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

8 Jun 2019 BEL v NED (RR) 0 - 4 Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp

9 Jun 2019 14:00 (GMT +1) GBR v AUS (RR) Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

9 Jun 2019 14:30 (GMT +2) GER v NZL (RR) Crefelder Hockey und Tennis Club, Krefeld

9 Jun 2019 16:00 (GMT +2) NED v BEL (RR) HC 's-Hertogenbosch, 's-Hertogenbosch

10 Jun 2019 19:30 (GMT +2) GER v ESP (RR) Crefelder Hockey Club, Krefeld

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Australia 9 7 0 1 1 28 19 9 22 81.5 2 Belgium 9 5 1 2 1 33 22 11 19 70.4 3 Netherlands 10 4 2 1 3 28 21 7 17 56.7 4 Argentina* 11 5 0 1 4 25 28 -3 17 51.5 5 Great Britain 11 5 0 1 5 29 27 2 16 48.5 6 Germany* 10 3 2 1 3 23 24 -1 15 50.0 7 Spain 10 0 5 0 5 24 35 -11 10 33.3 8 New Zealand 10 0 0 3 7 21 35 -14 3 10.0

* A cancelled match contributes 1 point to each team's results that is not shown in the tables as a cancelled match

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



