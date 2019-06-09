By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia gave a good fight against world No. 8 Ireland before going down 2-1 in the opening Group A match of the women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament at the Banbridge Hockey Club in Ireland on Saturday (June 8).





Beth Barr gave Ireland Irish team the lead in the fourth minute of a penalty corner.



They double the score in the 39th minute through Kathryn Mullan of a field goal.



But coach K. Dharmaraj's team fought back to narrow the deficit with a field goal by Siti Zulaikha Husain in the 55th minute.



World No. 22 Malaysia's next match is against world No. 35 Singapore on Sunday (June 9) and they need a win to stay in contention for a top two finish in the tournament.



Malaysia will wrap up the fixtures against world No. 19 Czech Republic on June 11.



The Star of Malaysia