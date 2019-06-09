By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia gave Ireland a fright before going down 2-1 to the World Cup finalists in the curtain raiser of the women's FIH Series Finals in Banbridge on Saturday.





World No 8 Ireland scored in the fourth minute when Beth Barr's penalty corner attempt bounced awkwardly off goalkeeper Farah Ayuni Yahaya's pads into goal.



Surprisingly, World No 22 Malaysia were the better team and only allowed Ireland to increase the lead off a field attempt from Kathryn Mullan in the 39th minute.



Siti Zulaikha Husain scored the famous 55th minute goal against the hosts, but a gallant fightback failed to find an equaliser in this Group A encounter.



K. Dharmaraj's charges play Singapore today, and while a win is almost assured, only the number of goals remain to be known.



Since 2012, Malaysia have made a clean sweep of the eight matches played against Singapore, with the lowest score being 5-0 in three matches.



RESULTS:



Group A: Malaysia 1 Ireland 2.



Group B: South Korea 5 Ukraine 0, Scotland 1 France 2.



