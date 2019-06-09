Banbridge (IRL)



Resullts 8 June



8 Jun 2019 KOR v UKR (Pool B) 5 - 0

8 Jun 2019 SCO v FRA (Pool B) 1 - 2

8 Jun 2019 IRL v MAS (Pool A) 2 - 1

8 Jun 2019 CZE v SGP (Pool A) 5 - 0



FIxtures 9 JUne (GMT +1)



9 Jun 2019 11:00 UKR v FRA (Pool B)

9 Jun 2019 13:00 SCO v KOR (Pool B

9 Jun 2019 15:00 CZE v IRL (Pool A)

9 Jun 2019 17:00 MAS v SGP (Pool A)



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 2 Ireland 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Singapore 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Korea 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 2 France 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Scotland 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

FIH Match Centre