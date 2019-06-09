FIH Women's Series Finals Banbridge 2019 - Day 2
Banbridge (IRL)
Resullts 8 June
8 Jun 2019 KOR v UKR (Pool B) 5 - 0
8 Jun 2019 SCO v FRA (Pool B) 1 - 2
8 Jun 2019 IRL v MAS (Pool A) 2 - 1
8 Jun 2019 CZE v SGP (Pool A) 5 - 0
FIxtures 9 JUne (GMT +1)
9 Jun 2019 11:00 UKR v FRA (Pool B)
9 Jun 2019 13:00 SCO v KOR (Pool B
9 Jun 2019 15:00 CZE v IRL (Pool A)
9 Jun 2019 17:00 MAS v SGP (Pool A)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Czech Republic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Singapore
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Scotland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0