A “stable mind” is the need of the hour in modern hockey, says new chief coach Graham Reid, hinting that a full-time psychologist may soon join the Indian team in its quest for Olympic qualification.





Very well aware of India’s perennial habit of succumbing under pressure in crunch situations, Reid wants to rope in a psychologist to work on the mental side of the players.

“In modern day sport, every player needs to be mentally stable and tough to deal with different sort of pressures,” he said.



“I am still trying to work out how best to do that because the last thing you want to do is bring someone (psychologist) in who doesn’t really get on with the team. Over the next month or so we will work on the best way forward on the mental side,” Reid said.

“To me it’s a really important part but I also understand we have cultural differences. So those things have to be balanced,” he added.



Reid replaced Harendra Singh in April this year and the Australian said his passion to give Indian hockey its glorious days back brought him to the country.



“I do have a passion to get India back up at the top and that is what I will be focusing on,” the 56-year-old former Australia coach said.



“When I was coming through I always played against India and Pakistan. They were always the teams that we heard about. There is an Anglo-Indian connection between India and Australia. There is a deep history there and may be that’s where my passion comes from.”



