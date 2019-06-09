USA and Japan will face off against each other on June 10 to decide the pool toppers, while South Africa takes on Mexico, with the winner of the game progressing to the cross-overs.





The USA players celebrate their victory in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. - PTI



The United States continued its fine form and spanked Mexico 9-0 to register its second consecutive win at the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament here on Saturday.





In the Pool B match between world no. 25 USA and its neighbour, ranked 39th, Michael Jr Barminski (3rd, 53rd minutes) and Sean Cicchi (37th, 52nd) scored two goals each for the winner.



Julian Croonenberghs (14th), Tyler Sundeen (30th), who replaced regular skipper Ajai Dhadwal, Alberto Montilla (39th), Christian de Angelis (42nd) and William Holt (60th) were the other goal getters for the Americans.



USA had earlier stunned South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener on Thursday, while Mexico had slumped to 1-3 defeat against Asian Games champion Japan.



Later in the day, Tokyo Olympic host Japan scored two field goals through Kentaro Fukuda (26th) and Kazuma Murata (45th) to secure its second win in Pool B.



USA and Japan will face off against each other on June 10 to decide the pool toppers, while South Africa takes on Mexico, with the winner of the game progressing to the cross-overs.



