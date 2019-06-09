Bhubaneswar (IND)



Results 8 June



USA v MEX (Pool B) 9 - 0

JPN v RSA (Pool B) 2 - 0



Fixtures (GMT +5:30)



9 Jun 2019 RUS v POL (Pool A) 3 - 2



10 Jun 2019 08:45 USA v JPN (Pool B)

10 Jun 2019 17:00 RSA v MEX (Pool B)

10 Jun 2019 19:00 IND v UZB (Pool A)



Pool Standings

Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 2 2 0 0 13 1 12 6 2 Russia 3 2 0 1 15 12 3 6 3 Poland 3 1 0 2 7 6 1 3 4 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 1 16 -15 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 United States 2 2 0 0 11 0 11 6 2 Japan 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 3 South Africa 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0 4 Mexico 2 0 0 2 1 12 -11 0

FIH Match Centre