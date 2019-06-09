FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 - Day 4
Bhubaneswar (IND)
Results 8 June
USA v MEX (Pool B) 9 - 0
JPN v RSA (Pool B) 2 - 0
Fixtures (GMT +5:30)
9 Jun 2019 RUS v POL (Pool A) 3 - 2
10 Jun 2019 08:45 USA v JPN (Pool B)
10 Jun 2019 17:00 RSA v MEX (Pool B)
10 Jun 2019 19:00 IND v UZB (Pool A)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|1
|12
|6
|2
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|12
|3
|6
|3
|Poland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|3
|4
|Uzbekistan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|-15
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|6
|2
|Japan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|12
|-11
|0