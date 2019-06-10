

Glenanne will play for seventh and eighth



Glenanne will play for seventh place early on Monday morning after they fell to Portuguese champions Casa Pia Atletico Clube on day three of the men’s EuroHockey Trophy in Wettingen.





The Glens – playing short-handed due to Shannon Boucher’s suspension – fell behind just six minutes to a Boitel Theo effort but they bounced back when Cedric Jakobi hit the net from a 12th minute penalty corner.



Casa Pia went back in front with Rogier Schaeffers levelling a minute into the second quarter courtesy of an excellent reverse-stick strike, cutting in from the right side of the circle.



Stephen Brownlow scored his second stroke of the weekend a couple of second before half-time for 2-2 but the game was settled six minutes from time by Carlos Silva from a corner.



The result – a first loss for an Irish club against Portuguese opposition outdoors – means the Glens will face Prague’s Bohemians on Monday morning at 7.30am (Irish time).



Results elsewhere in the competition mean Ireland will retain one Euro Hockey League place for the 2019/20 season. Both Austria and Belarus could have overtaken Ireland’s ranking which would have lost the ticket but WAC from Austria’s third place finish in their pool rules out that possibility.



It means Three Rock Rovers will play in the EHL in Barcelona next October while Lisnagarvey will be involved in the EuroHockey Trophy in 2020.



Men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy

Glenanne 2 (C Jakobi, S Brownlow) Casa Pia Atletico Clube 3 (B Theo, R Schaeffers, C Silva)



Standings: 1. SC Stroitel Brest 12pts (+8) 2. Rotweiss Wettingen 11pts (+2) 3. Casa Pia Atletic Clube 6pts (-7) 4. Glenanne 4pts (-3)



Monday, seventh place playoff: Glenanne v Bohemians Prague (Czech Republic), 7.30am (Irish time)



