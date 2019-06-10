Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

SC Stroitel Brest steal Euro Trophy final spot from Rotweiss

Published on Monday, 10 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments


©: Alexander Wagner

SC Stroitel Brest nicked top spot in Pool A of the EuroHockey Trophy from hosts Rotweiss Wettingen with a last minute penalty corner.



The Swiss hosts needed just a draw to reach the final of the competition and they looked in good shape to do that when Florian Feller scored in the 58th minute.

That made it 1-1, cancelling out Yauheni Stsepanets second-quarter goal for the Belarussian side. In those closing phases, Brest were also down a man with Stsiapan Sizhuk serving a yellow card suspension but they won a last minute corner which Ihar Yahoshchankau scored for a 2-1 win.

It puts them through to a final against Welsh side Cardiff & Met while Rotweiss play Ukraine’s OKS SHVSM Vinnitsa.

In Pool A’s other match, Casa Pia Atletico Clube won 3-2 against Glenanne, recording a first ever win for a Portuguese club in outdoor action against an Irish side.

Cardiff & Met completed their third win in succession with they saw off HC Bohemians Prague 3-0. Jack Pritchard’s stroke started off the scoring before Charles Hunte and Jack Rhodes stretched out the victory.

Austria’s WAC and Vinnitsa drew 1-1, a result which meant they remained in third and second place in Pool B respectively.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.