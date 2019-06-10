

©: Alexander Wagner



SC Stroitel Brest nicked top spot in Pool A of the EuroHockey Trophy from hosts Rotweiss Wettingen with a last minute penalty corner.





The Swiss hosts needed just a draw to reach the final of the competition and they looked in good shape to do that when Florian Feller scored in the 58th minute.



That made it 1-1, cancelling out Yauheni Stsepanets second-quarter goal for the Belarussian side. In those closing phases, Brest were also down a man with Stsiapan Sizhuk serving a yellow card suspension but they won a last minute corner which Ihar Yahoshchankau scored for a 2-1 win.



It puts them through to a final against Welsh side Cardiff & Met while Rotweiss play Ukraine’s OKS SHVSM Vinnitsa.



In Pool A’s other match, Casa Pia Atletico Clube won 3-2 against Glenanne, recording a first ever win for a Portuguese club in outdoor action against an Irish side.



Cardiff & Met completed their third win in succession with they saw off HC Bohemians Prague 3-0. Jack Pritchard’s stroke started off the scoring before Charles Hunte and Jack Rhodes stretched out the victory.



Austria’s WAC and Vinnitsa drew 1-1, a result which meant they remained in third and second place in Pool B respectively.



Euro Hockey League media release