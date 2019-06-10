

New Zealand's Hugo Inglis has his shot blocked by Germany goalkeeper Victor Aly in a FIH Pro League penalty shootout in Krefeld. Juergen Schwarz



The Black Sticks men's hockey team celebrated a second consecutive draw in the FIH Pro League in Germany, but the New Zealand women crashed to a a 2-1 loss to the host nation.





Darren Smith's men's side shared a 3-3 draw with Germany in Krefeld on Sunday (Monday NZ time) to back up an impressive outing against the Netherlands last week.



The Black Sticks - up 2-0 early in the second quarter - lost the bonus point penalty shoot-out, four strokes to three.



Stephen Jenness gave the Black Sticks a first-minute goal when he deflected in a pinpoint cross.





Timm Herzbruch of Germany (L) hugs goalie Victor Aly after Germany's shootout victory. Juergen Schwarz



Nic Woods doubled New Zealand's lead with a reverse shot goal from Hayden Phillips' threaded pass early in the second quarter.



But Germany struck back, making 11 circle entries to the Black Sticks' six, and got on the scoresheet with a Timm Herzbruch goal.



A defensive error allowed Germany to equalise early in the third quarter, through Timur Oruz.



But Timaru-raised Sam Lane put the Black Sticks up 3-2, nutmegging the German keeper after a penetrating long ball by Shea McAleese in the 40th minute.





The New Zealand Black Sticks men's team show their delight after scoring in a 3-3 draw with Germany. Juergen Schwarz



The Black Sticks earned a penalty corner at the start of the final quarter, but the German keeper saved Kane Russell's drag flick.



Germany dragged their keeper in a tactical move aimed at boosting their attack and the ploy paid dividences when Tom Grambusch netted the equaliser two minutes from fulltime.



The Germans then ran down a New Zealand penalty corner attempt to send the match to the shootout phase.



The Black Sticks men remain in last place on the eight-team table with four draws and seven losses from 11 games.



They have a shot at securing their first win when they meet seventh-ranked Spain in Madrid on Friday (Saturday NZ time).





Kirsten Pearce celebrates the Black Sticks women's team's only goal against Germany. Juergen Schwarz



Meanwhile, two goals in a four-minute spell in the final quarter earned Germany a come-from-behind win against the Black Sticks women's team.



Kirsten Pearce gave the Kiwis an eighth minute lead when she chipped Nathalie Kubalski for an eighth minute goal.



The Black Sticks clung to their lead tenaciously with Brooke Neale making a great goalline save from a penalty corner in the second half.



Germany dominated the third quarter with 71 per cent possession and 11 circle entires to the Black Sticks' none.





Germany celebrate their winning goal over the New Zealand Black Sticks women's team. Juergen Schwarz



The home side equalised through Pia Maertens after a dazzling baseline dribble in the 48th minute and scored the winner in the 52nd minute Cecile Pieper's shot deflected into the net off a Kiwi stick.



Germany's victory allowed them to retain their place in the league's top-four.



The Black Sticks - coached by former Irish mentor Graham Shaw - are sixth with five wins and eight defeats from 13 games.



They meet the Netherlands, the competition leaders, on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time) in Hertogenbosch and fifth-ranked Belgium in Antwerp on Sunday (Monday NZ time).



AT A GLANCE



FIH Pro Hockey League results



Men



New Zealand Black Sticks 3 (Stephen Jenness, Nic Woods, Sam Lane) Germany 3 (Timm Herzbruch, Timur Oruz , Tom Grambusch ). Germany won shootout 4-3.



Women



Germany 2 (Pia Maertens, Cecile Pieper) New Zealand Black Sticks 1 (Kirsten Pearce).



Stuff