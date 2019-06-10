



Germany has come from behind in the final quarter to shock the Black Sticks Women 2-1 from Krefeld. Kirsten Pearce put the New Zealand team in the lead early in the match, however Germany continued to apply significant pressure on the Black Sticks and were rewarded in the final quarter when they managed to score their two goals to secure the three points in the match.





The match started out at a frenetic pace with both sides looking to put the opposition under an immense amount of pressure. Midway through the first quarter Olivia Shannon dispossessed the German defender and some subsequent great passing on the counter attack allowed Kirsten Pearce to chip Nathalie Kubalski and put New Zealand in front 1-0. The first quarter saw both sides being aggressive in their pressing and forced a number of turnovers in the opposition defensive third. At the end of the first quarter the kiwi side was in the lead 1-0.



The even battle continued in the second quarter as neither side was able to build sustained pressure and any small chances were shut down by the oppositions defence. At the conclusion of the first half the stats told the story of an even contest with both sides having 50% possession. Germany managed to earn more circle entries with 11 to the Vantage Black Sticks 4, however in the end the New Zealand side had a 1 goal lead.



Germany had the first real opportunity of the second half when they found an Ella Gunson foot in the circle. Brooke Neal made a great goal line save off the subsequent penalty corner. Germany was clinical in the third quarter of the match holding onto 71% possession and having 11 circle entries compared to the Black Sticks zero. Despite the weight of possession favouring the German side the Vantage Black Sticks Women held onto a slight one goal lead heading into the final quarter.



Germany found the equaliser early in the final quarter when a great baseline dribble resulted in a deflection for Pia Maertens setting up an exciting last ten minutes in the match. Germany then put themselves up 2-1 in the match when late in the final quarter a Cecile Pieper shot took a deflection off a New Zealand stick on its way to the goal. As time wound down Germany managed to hold their nerve and keep the Vantage Black Sticks at bay and secure the needed 3 points to keep them in the FIH Pro League top 4.



Vantage Black Sticks Women 1 (Kirsten Pearce 8 min)

Germany Women 2 (Pia Maertens 48 min, Cecile Pieper 52 min)



Hockey New Zealand Media release