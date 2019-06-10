



The Vantage Black Sticks Men have earned their second straight draw in the FIH Pro League with a 3-3 draw with the German side in Krefeld. Looking to back up their impressive outing against the Netherlands earlier in the week the Black Sticks played with great confidence and strung some great plays together as the match wore on. Germany would go on to get the bonus point in the penalty shootout taking the shootout 4-3.





The Vantage Black Sticks looked sharp early in the match and scored in the opening minute of the match when Stephen Jenness found some space in the circle and deflected home an amazing cross for the Black Sticks Men. As the first quarter wore on Germany began to find their feet in the match and started putting applying pressure on the New Zealand defence. The first quarter was an evenly fought contest with both sides having some good circle penetrations.



New Zealand started then second quarter in the best possible fashion when Hayden Phillips threaded a great pass to Nic Woods who put a reverse shot into the back of the Germany net. Germany continued to play confidently in the match and were rewarded not long after when Timm Herzbruch chipped through the kiwi defence and powered in his reverse stick shot. Germany continued to apply pressure as the second quarter wore on ending up with 11 circle entries to the Black Sticks 6, however when it came to shots on goal both teams ended up with 4 shots a piece in what was a highly entertaining second quarter.



Germany couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second half as they capitalised off some sloppy New Zealand defence and deflected home a shot to tie the match at two goals apiece. Late in the third quarter Shea McAleese found Sam Lane on a great long ball, Lane then found some separation in the circle and put the ball between the German goalkeepers legs. At the end of the third quarter the New Zealand side was holding a narrow one goal lead.



The final quarter started off with both sides constructing some significant opportunities. The Black Sticks earned the first penalty corner of the quarter when Hugo Inglis found an open channel heading towards the circle. Kane Russells drag flick was saved by the Germany goalkeeper. With six minutes to go Germany pulled their goalkeeper in the hopes of finding the goal to level the match. Germany found that equaliser with two minutes to go when Tom Grambusch flicked a ball into the back of the New Zealand net. With seven seconds to go in the match New Zealand earned a penalty corner, Germany ran down the penalty corner and sent the match into a penalty shootout.



Vantage Black Sticks Men 3 (Stephen Jenness 1 min, Nic Woods 16 min, Sam Lane 40 min)

Germany Men 3 (Timm Herzbruch 19 min, Timur Oruz 31 min, Tom Grambusch 58 min)



Germany won shootout 4-3



Hockey New Zealand Media release