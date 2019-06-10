

Chris Griffiths celebrates for Great Britain's men in the FIH Pro League



Britain's men's team took two points from a pulsating FIH Pro League game at home to Australia.





The FIH Pro League was brought in to bring top class international hockey around the world on a regular basis, and this was a prime example of what is on offer in this new format.



Britain led twice in the first half, Zach Wallace and Chris Griffiths on target either side of a lovely Jake Hervie finish. Tim Brand levelled matters in the third quarter, and although both sides pushed for a winner, the goal never materialised and so it was onto the shootout.



Britain were always ahead, and when George Pinner prevented Daniel Beale's fifth Australian attempt, our side showed their delight at taking what could be a crucial two points come the end of the season.



Full report



Having lost late on against Germany just a few days earlier, GB may have been forgiven for coming out of the traps a little tentatively, but the reality was anything but that as Alan Forsyth tested Tyler Lovell with a nice run and shot, and then with just seven minutes gone Zach Wallace made it 1-0, lifting the ball home expertly after Forsyth fired it towards goal.



It was a very entertaining start to the match, and Australia equalised with their first significant venture into the D, Jake Harvie sliding in to produce a lovely finish at the near post, giving Harry Gibson no chance.



Into the second quarter and skipper Adam Dixon went close from a corner before GB put together a fantastic move down the right, Ian Sloan winning another corner with excellent play. At the third attempt, the ball was worked very well to Chris Griffiths who slapped home low to the goalkeeper's left.



Britain were playing some great hockey going forwards, and another excellent move down the flank almost saw Sam Ward turn home after Tom Sorsby advanced well down the left. As half time arrived, you could clearly hear Danny Kerry say 'good half' to his team and it certainly been a very positive performance from his charges.



It was Australia though who scored next, making a spell of pressure count as Tim Brand slid in with 35 minutes gone. George Pinner had been called into a couple of excellent stops just moments earlier so Britain had been doing most of the defending after half time. Pinner was the busier of the two 'keepers in the third period but Zach Wallace went on a great run just before the break, denied only by a foul just outside the D.



As is often the way, Ward was antagonising the opposition defence with his presence in the final third, and he won a corner that saw Lovell save well from Dixon. At the other end Australia had a sight of goal but smacked over when well placed.



It continued to be tense, and right at the very end Phil Roper broke clear into the Australia half, but the angle was always against him and it was deflected safely wide with only seconds to go.



Into the shootout and Britain were always on top after Alan Forsyth scored the opening goal with a penalty stroke after Harry Martin was fouled. Dixon, Roper and David Ames all scoring under real pressure. Crucially, George Pinner kept both Blake Govers and Daniel Beale at pay, earning what could be a decisive extra point for his team.



Great Britain 2

Wallace (7', FG)

Griffiths (25', PC)



Australia 2

Harvie (12', FG)

Brand (35', FG)



Britain win shootout 4-3 to earn extra point



Great Britain: Gibson (GK), Pinner (GK), Willars, Weir, Dixon (C), Creed, Waller, Gall, Ames, Sloan, Griffiths, Condon, Sorsby, Wallace, Roper, Martin, Forsyth, Ward



Shootout:

1-0 Martin fouled, Forsyth scored resulting penalty stroke

1-1 Lovell scored

2-2 Dixon scored

2-1 Govers saved

3-1 Roper scored

3-2 Ogilvy scored

4-2 Ames scored

4-3 Craig scored

4-3 Forsyth saved

4-3 Beale missed



Great Britain Hockey media release