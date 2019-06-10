9 Jun 2019 GER v NZL (RR) 2 - 1 Crefelder Hockey Club, Krefeld

9 Jun 2019 NED v BEL (RR) 2 - 0 HC 's-Hertogenbosch, 's-Hertogenbosch

9 Jun 2019 GBR v AUS (RR) 2 - 4 Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Argentina 14 9 4 0 1 28 12 16 35 83.3 2 Netherlands 12 11 0 0 1 32 6 26 33 91.7 3 Australia 13 8 1 1 3 31 18 13 27 69.2 4 Germany 13 7 0 2 4 28 18 10 23 59.0 5 Belgium 12 5 1 1 5 18 20 -2 18 50.0 6 New Zealand 13 5 0 0 8 23 26 -3 15 38.5 7 Great Britain 14 2 2 1 9 19 35 -16 11 26.2 8 China 15 3 0 2 10 23 40 -17 11 24.4 9 United States 14 1 1 2 10 13 40 -27 7 16.7

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



