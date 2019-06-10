By T. Avineshwaran



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia showed no respite against their causeway rivals Singapore.





The national women’s hockey team annihilated their neighbour 12-0 in the team’s second Group A match of the women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament at the Banbridge Hockey Club in Ireland on Sunday (June 9).



Nuraini Rashid was the toast for Malaysia when she scored a hattrick (12th, 28th and 35th minute), while Siti Zulaikha Husain continued her goalscoring form in the tournament by scoring two (42nd and 47th).



The remaining goals were scored by Hanis Nadia Onn (9th), Surizan Awang Noh (19th), Kirandeep Kaur (21st), Nurmaizatulhanim Syafi (39th), Fazilla Sylvester (44th), Norfaezah Saiauti (51st) and Norsharina Shabuddin (60th).



It was Malaysia’s first victory in Ireland, and they are now the top scorers of Group A with 13 goals.



In the other group A match, Ireland thrashed the Czech Republic 8-1 as they top the group with six points.



Malaysia will wrap up the fixtures against world No. 19, the Czech Republic, on June 11.



Group winners qualify for the semi-finals while the second and third-placed teams of each group will play in cross-over ties for the remaining two semi-final spots.



The finalists of this tournament will secure a playoff spot to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The Star of Malaysia