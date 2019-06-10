Banbridge (IRL)



Results and fixtures (GMT +1)



9 Jun 2019 UKR v FRA (Pool B) 3 - 2

9 Jun 2019 SCO v KOR (Pool B) 1 - 3

9 Jun 2019 CZE v IRL (Pool A) 1 - 8

9 Jun 2019 MAS v SGP (Pool A) 12 - 0



Monday 10 June is a Rest day



11 Jun 2019 12:00 MAS v CZE (Pool A)

11 Jun 2019 14:00 IRL v SGP (Pool A)

11 Jun 2019 16:00 KOR v FRA (Pool B)

11 Jun 2019 18:00 UKR v SCO (Pool B)



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ireland 2 2 0 0 10 2 8 6 2 Malaysia 2 1 0 1 13 2 11 3 3 Czech Republic 2 1 0 1 6 8 -2 3 4 Singapore 2 0 0 2 0 17 -17 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 United States 3 2 1 0 13 2 11 7 2 Japan 3 2 1 0 7 3 4 7 3 South Africa 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0 4 Mexico 2 0 0 2 1 12 -11 0

FIH Match Centre