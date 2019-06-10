FIH Women's Series Finals Banbridge 2019 - Day 3
Banbridge (IRL)
Results and fixtures (GMT +1)
9 Jun 2019 UKR v FRA (Pool B) 3 - 2
9 Jun 2019 SCO v KOR (Pool B) 1 - 3
9 Jun 2019 CZE v IRL (Pool A) 1 - 8
9 Jun 2019 MAS v SGP (Pool A) 12 - 0
Monday 10 June is a Rest day
11 Jun 2019 12:00 MAS v CZE (Pool A)
11 Jun 2019 14:00 IRL v SGP (Pool A)
11 Jun 2019 16:00 KOR v FRA (Pool B)
11 Jun 2019 18:00 UKR v SCO (Pool B)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|2
|8
|6
|2
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2
|11
|3
|3
|Czech Republic
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|4
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|-17
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|3
|2
|1
|0
|13
|2
|11
|7
|2
|Japan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|3
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|4
|Mexico
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|12
|-11
|0