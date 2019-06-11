

Joe Brennan in action against Rotweiss Wettingen



Joe Brennan signed off on his playing career with a rare goal as he slammed home a penalty corner rebound for Glenanne to start a remarkable run of six late goals to earn a 9-3 win over Bohemians Prague on Monday morning.





It earned a seventh place finish from the eight-team EuroHockey Trophy competition after a tough weekend for the Tallaght club.



And things were not going to plan against the Czech side either as they trailed 1-0 at half-time to Krystof Bodnar’s penalty corner.



Goals from South African duo Shannon Boucher and Brad Venter swapped the lead but a second Bodnar corner tied things up at 2-2.



Jason Rogan’s backhand effort from mid-circle put Glenanne 3-2 up at the end of the third quarter but the Czechs were difficult to shake off as they levelled at 3-3 with time running out.



Bohs exchanged goalkeepers for the closing minutes and the oncoming Jiri Bartak was to concede six in his 11 minute cameo.



Brennan swept home a penalty corner rebound in the 50th minute in what was the player-coach’s his last game before retirement.



It kick-started a remarkable run of goals with Gary Shaw scoring an eight-minute hat trick as Eddie O’Malley and Clive Kennedy also chipped in.



In other years, the seventh place finish would lead to relegation but a reformatting of European club competition this year means Ireland will remain at the same level for the 2019/20 season. It means Lisnagarvey will play at Trophy level in 2020 while Three Rock will be at the Euro Hockey League KO16 in October in Barcelona.



For Brennan, it closes the book on a super career during Glenanne’s golden period, winning the Irish Senior Cup – with both the Glens and Three Rock – as well as the old All-Ireland Club Championships and the EY Hockey League regular season in 2018.



Men’s EuroHockey Club Trophy, seventh place playoff

Glenanne 9 (G Shaw 3, S Boucher, B Venter, E O’Malley, J Rogan, C Kennedy, J Brennan) Bohemi-ans 3 (K Bodnar 2, T Vohnicky)



The Hook