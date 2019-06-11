

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



The road-map for the new look Euro Hockey League has been laid out as the new EHL Men and Women hits the turf for the 2019/20 season.





The first step along the road sees EHL Men’s KO16 run from October 4-6, 2019 at Barcelona’s Pau Negre Stadium.



This tournament changes for the 2019/20 season and takes on a straight knock-out format, replacing ROUND1.



It will feature 16 clubs from 11 different countries. This includes Germany’s Rot-Weiss Koln and Mannheimer HC; Belgium’s Beerschot and Herakles; Netherlands’ SV Kampong and HGC; Spain’s Real Club de Polo de Barcelona; England’s Hampstead & Westminster and Surbiton; France’s Saint Germain and CA Montrouge; Russia’s Dinamo Kazan, Scotland’s Grange, Ireland’s Three Rock Rovers as well as the champions from Belarus and Austria who will be confirmed in due course.



The draw for the KO16 will take place in July. The champions from Germany (Uhlenhorst Mulheim), Netherlands (HC Bloemendaal), Belgium (Royal Leopold) and Spain (Club Egara) all receiving byes to the FINAL8.



The FINAL8 will take place over the Easter weekend with the venue to be decided in due course.



EHL Women will make its debut over the course of the Easter weekend, too, at the same venue.



The line-up for this competition is already complete. Dutch sides AH&BC Amsterdam – winners of the 2019 EuroHockey Club Cup – and Den Bosch, Germany’s Club an der Alster and UHC Hambur, Spain’s Club de Campo, England’s Surbiton, Ireland’s Pegasus and Belarus’s HC Minsk.



All entries are subject to confirmation and entry by their national federations.



Euro Hockey League media release