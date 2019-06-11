Madrid



Fixtures (GMT +2)



10 Jun 2019 10:00 BEL v GBR (Pool A) 5 - 2 Official Club de Campo 1

10 Jun 2019 12:00 GER v AUT (Pool A) 5 - 1 Official Club de Campo 1

10 Jun 2019 14:00 IND v AUS (Pool B) 0 - 4 Official Club de Campo 1

10 Jun 2019 16:00 NED v ESP (Pool B) 1 - 7 Official Club de Campo 1



11 Jun 2019 10:00 GBR v AUT (Pool A) - Somontes 1

11 Jun 2019 12:00 GER v BEL (Pool A) - Somontes 1

11 Jun 2019 14:00 NED v IND (Pool B) - Somontes 1

11 Jun 2019 16:00 ESP v AUS (Pool B) - Somontes 1



Pool standings

Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2 Belgium 1 1 0 0 5 2 3 3 3 Great Britain 1 0 0 1 2 5 -3 0 4 Austria 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Spain 1 1 0 0 7 1 6 3 2 Australia 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3 3 India 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0 4 Netherlands 1 0 0 1 1 7 -6 0

FIH Match Centre