2019 8 Nations Invitational Tournament (U 21) M
Madrid
Fixtures (GMT +2)
10 Jun 2019 10:00 BEL v GBR (Pool A) 5 - 2 Official Club de Campo 1
10 Jun 2019 12:00 GER v AUT (Pool A) 5 - 1 Official Club de Campo 1
10 Jun 2019 14:00 IND v AUS (Pool B) 0 - 4 Official Club de Campo 1
10 Jun 2019 16:00 NED v ESP (Pool B) 1 - 7 Official Club de Campo 1
11 Jun 2019 10:00 GBR v AUT (Pool A) - Somontes 1
11 Jun 2019 12:00 GER v BEL (Pool A) - Somontes 1
11 Jun 2019 14:00 NED v IND (Pool B) - Somontes 1
11 Jun 2019 16:00 ESP v AUS (Pool B) - Somontes 1
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Great Britain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|0
|4
|Austria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|3
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3
|India
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|4
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|0