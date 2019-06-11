

Adam Dixon celebrates in the FIH Pro League



With two games left to play, Great Britain's men's team are in with a shout of reaching the top four in the inaugural FIH Pro League.





If they do finish in the top four, they will progress to the Grand Final in the Netherlands and will then be in with a chance of winning the first ever FIH Pro League trophy.



The table is determined firstly by points, then games won, followed by goal difference, then goals scored. If those are all tied, it will be on the aggregate of the games between the teams, then field goals then cards shown.



Britain are currently fourth in the table if determined by points to date, but both Argentina and Germany have games in hand, so we are looking to stay ahead of them first and foremost.



To see the latest League Table click here to go to the official FIH website.



Here are the permutations for the final two weeks of the league:



If Britain win both games, we would make the top four if:

Germany take four points or fewer from their remaining two games AND Argentina take six points or fewer from their remaining two matches.



Or Germany take four points or fewer AND Argentina take seven points AND Britain's goal difference remains superior to Argentina's.



There are also permutations that could involve the Netherlands, Belgium or possibly Australia but these will become clearer after the next round of matches, particularly as Britain face the Dutch on Friday night in a crucial match at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



If Britain take five points from their two games, we would make the top four if:

Germany take three points or fewer from their two remaining games AND Argentina take five points or fewer from their three matches.



Or Germany take three points or fewer AND Argentina take six points, but they would need to have only won one game in normal time AND for our goal difference to remain superior.



If Britain take four points from their two games, we would make the top four if:

Germany take two points or fewer from their remaining games AND Argentina take five points but we maintain our superior goal difference



Or Germany take two points or fewer from their remaining games AND Argentina take fewer than five points.



If Britain take three points from their two games, we would make the top four if:

Germany take one or zero points from their remaining games AND Argentina take four points but we maintain our superior goal difference

OR Germany take one or zero from their remaining games AND Argentina take fewer than four points. However if Argentina win a game in normal time but Britain do not, they would progress on games won.



Fixtures, all UK time (GMT +1)

Wed 12 Jun Germany v Belgium 8pm

Fri 14 Jun Great Britain v Netherlands 7:30pm (Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre)

Sun 16 Jun Spain v Argentina 12pm

Sun 16 Jun Germany v Australia 1:30pm

Wed 19 Jun Netherlands v Argentina 6:30pm

Sun 23 Jun Belgium v Argentina 12:30pm

Sun 23 Jun Great Britain v New Zealand 2pm (Twickenham Stoop)

Fri 28 Jun Grand Finals semi finals

Sun 30 Jun Grand Finals 3/4th and final



Great Britain Hockey media release