FIH Women's Series Finals Banbridge 2019 - Day 4
Banbridge (IRL)
Fixtures (GMT +1)
11 Jun 2019 12:00 MAS v CZE (Pool A)
11 Jun 2019 14:00 IRL v SGP (Pool A)
11 Jun 2019 16:00 KOR v FRA (Pool B)
11 Jun 2019 18:00 UKR v SCO (Pool B)
12 June is a rest day
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|2
|8
|6
|2
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2
|11
|3
|3
|Czech Republic
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|4
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|-17
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Korea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|6
|2
|France
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Ukraine
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|4
|Scotland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0