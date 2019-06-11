FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 - Day 6
Bhubaneswar (IND)
Results and Fixtures (GMT +5:30)
10 Jun 2019 08:45 USA v JPN (Pool B) 2 - 2
10 Jun 2019 17:00 RSA v MEX (Pool B) 6 - 0
10 Jun 2019 19:00 IND v UZB (Pool A) 10 - 0
11 June is a Rest day
12 Jun 2019 08:45 UZB v MEX (7 / 8 Place)
12 Jun 2019 17:00 JPN v POL (QF)
12 Jun 2019 19:15 RUS v RSA (QF)
Final pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|1
|22
|9
|2
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|13
|2
|6
|3
|Poland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|3
|4
|Uzbekistan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|26
|-25
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|3
|2
|1
|0
|13
|2
|11
|7
|2
|Japan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|3
|South Africa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Mexico
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|18
|-17
|0