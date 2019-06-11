Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Men's Series Finals Bhubaneswar Odisha 2019 - Day 6

Published on Tuesday, 11 June 2019
Bhubaneswar (IND)

Results and Fixtures (GMT +5:30)

10 Jun 2019 08:45     USA v JPN (Pool B)     2 - 2
10 Jun 2019 17:00     RSA v MEX (Pool B)     6 - 0
10 Jun 2019 19:00     IND v UZB (Pool A)     10 - 0

11 June is a Rest day

12 Jun 2019 08:45     UZB v MEX (7 / 8 Place)
12 Jun 2019 17:00     JPN v POL (QF)
12 Jun 2019 19:15     RUS v RSA (QF)

Final pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 India 3 3 0 0 23 1 22 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 15 13 2 6
3 Poland 3 1 0 2 7 6 1 3
4 Uzbekistan 3 0 0 3 1 26 -25 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 United States 3 2 1 0 13 2 11 7
2 Japan 3 2 1 0 7 3 4 7
3 South Africa 3 1 0 2 6 4 2 3
4 Mexico 3 0 0 3 1 18 -17 0

FIH Match Centre

