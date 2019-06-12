Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 8 Nations Invitational Tournament (U 21) M - Day 2

Published on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 10:00
Madrid

11 Jun 2019     GBR v AUT (Pool A)         0 - 1
11 Jun 2019     GER v BEL (Pool A)        3 - 2
11 Jun 2019     NED v IND (Pool B)         3 - 2
11 Jun 2019    ESP v AUS (Pool B)         3 - 1

Pool standings
Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 2 2 0 0 8 3 5 6
2 Belgium 2 1 0 1 7 5 2 3
3 Austria 2 1 0 1 2 5 -3 3
4 Great Britain 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Spain 2 2 0 0 10 2 8 6
2 Australia 2 1 0 1 5 3 2 3
3 Netherlands 2 1 0 1 4 9 -5 3
4 India 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

