2019 8 Nations Invitational Tournament (U 21) M - Day 2
Madrid
11 Jun 2019 GBR v AUT (Pool A) 0 - 1
11 Jun 2019 GER v BEL (Pool A) 3 - 2
11 Jun 2019 NED v IND (Pool B) 3 - 2
11 Jun 2019 ESP v AUS (Pool B) 3 - 1
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|6
|2
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Austria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|4
|Great Britain
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|2
|8
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|4
|India
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0