



The Scotland men’s squad has been announced for the FIH Series Finals in Le Touquet, France from June 15th – 23rd.





The Blue Sticks will face Ireland; Singapore and Egypt in the Pool stages before the business end of the tournament and crossover matches that could see them play Ukraine; Korea; Chile; or hosts France.



Michael Bremner is set to win his 100th cap for Scotland at the tournament, while Andy Bull; Callum MacKenzie; and Craig Falconer will play their first tournament for Scotland. The squad also sees the return of Ed Greaves from long-term injury.



The tournament in Le Touquet is the first part of a huge summer of competitive action for Scotland men.



In August Scotland will compete at the Belfius EuroHockey Championships against Germany; Ireland; and the Netherlands in the Pool. In 2017 Scotland won EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow to earn the right to compete in the tournament, held in Antwerp.



Scotland Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “We’re looking forward to the tournament. There’s lots of new faces in the squad, some playing their first tournament for Scotland, and it will be a good opportunity for them to test themselves against good opposition.”



Squad



Tommy Alexander (UFC Hamburg)

Russell Anderson (Brooklands)

Kenny Bain (Hurley)

Michael Bremner (UHC Hamburg)

Andy Bull (Royal Beerschot)

Gavin Byers (UFC Hamburg)

Callum Duke (Hillhead)

Murray Collins (Loughborough University)

Craig Falconer (Reading)

David Forrester (Montrouge)

Cameron Golden (Grove Menzieshill)

Ed Greaves (Loughborough University)

Rob Harwood (Western Wildcats)

Callum MacKenzie (Cardiff Met)

Aidan McQuade (Grove Menzieshill)

Nick Parkes (Surbiton)

Duncan Riddell (Grange)

Robbie Shepherdson (Grange)



Schedule for Pool A



Saturday 15 June | 10:15 | Ireland v Scotland

Sunday 16 June | 10:15 | Scotland v Singapore

Tuesday 18 June | 12:30 | Scotland v Egypt

TBC | Crossover matches



Scottish Hockey Union media release