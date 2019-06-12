KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women’s hockey team kept their semi-final hopes alive when they upset higher-ranked Czech Republic 3-1 at the FIH Series Finals.





With the win over the world No. 19, Malaysia, who are ranked 22nd, finished runners-up in Group A with two wins and a defeat.



Malaysia lost to No. 8 Ireland 2-1 before they bounced back to trounce Singapore 12-0 on Sunday.



Malaysia will play in the crossover match against the Group B third-placed team (France or Ukraine) tomorrow to qualify for the last four.



In yesterday’s match at the Banbridge Hockey Club in Ireland, Malaysia had a slow start in the first quarter and only managed one attempt at goal.



But they played a more organised game in the second quarter to earn three penalty corners in six minutes.



However, skipper Siti Amarina Ruhani and Nuraini Abdul Rashid, who scored a hattrick against Singapore on Sunday, failed to convert.



In the 28th minute, Malaysia finally took the lead.



Czech defender Jindriska Reichlova’s clearance in the semi-circle was intercepted by Norfaiezah Saiuti who then slammed the ball into the top of the net.



However, their rivals equalised off their first penalty corner which was converted by Adela Lehovcova in the 47th minute.



And in the very same minute, Malaysia regained the lead from a penalty corner converted by Fazilla Sylvester Silin.



Malaysia kept up the pressure and sealed the match in the 54th minute when Nuraini’s free hit was easily deflected into goal by Fatin Shafika Mohd Sukri.



National coach K. Dharmaraj said the girls achieved their target of finishing in the top two of their group.



“It was a well-deserved win. The girls took their chances well.



“We have two more hurdles – the playoff and the semi-finals. I believe my players will not disappoint,” said Dharmaraj.



Malaysia must enter the final to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games playoff matches in October.



The Star of Malaysia