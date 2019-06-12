

Frazer scored her first goal of the series in Tuesday's win



Ireland hammered Singapore 11-0 to make it three wins from three and secure their place in the last four of the FIH Series Finals.





Roisin Upton and captain Katie Mullan both scored twice as Ireland finished top of Group A, having previously beaten Malaysia and Czech Republic.



Megan Frazer, Gillian Pinder, Lena Tice, Sarah Hawkshaw, Hannah Matthews, Anna O'Flanagan and Zoe Wilson were also on target.



Singapore finished bottom of the pool.



The two series finalists will secure an Olympic play-off tie later this year.



Malaysia were second with Czech Republic third, and they both go through to Thursday's crossover matches for a place in the semi-finals.



Frazer hit an early opener for Ireland in Banbridge when she finished the rebound after an Upton drag flick was saved by by visiting keeper Felissa Lia.



Mullan doubled the lead after a cross from O'Flanagan before a fine reverse stick strike by Pinder gave the Irish team a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.



Ireland's dominance continued in the second quarter and Upton got on the scoresheet with a drag flick from a penalty corner.



Another penalty corner led to Tice increasing the lead further, with Hawkshaw soon making it 6-0.



Upton got her second of the day to give Ireland a seven-goal advantage at half-time, finishing well with another drag flick that was too well placed for Lia to keep out.



The Irish side had plenty of possession during the third quarter without scoring, with the visitors continuing to struggle to get out of their defensive third.



Matthews made it eight for Ireland when she was on hand to score from close range after Wilson's shot from a penalty corner was blocked by the keeper.



O'Flanagan, who hit four goals in the win over the Czechs, added her name to the list of Irish goalscorers with a trademark deflection into the roof of the net from a clever Shirley McCay pass.



Mullan registered the 10th when she buried a low shot into the bottom corner and Wilson rounded off the scoring with just two seconds left on the clock.



BBC Sport