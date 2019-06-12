Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Women's Series Finals Banbridge 2019 - Day 5

Published on Wednesday, 12 June 2019
Banbridge (IRL)

Results and fixtures (GMT +1)

11 Jun 2019     MAS v CZE (Pool A)     3 - 1
11 Jun 2019     IRL v SGP (Pool A)      11 - 0
11 Jun 2019     KOR v FRA (Pool B)     1 - 0
11 Jun 2019     UKR v SCO (Pool B)     0 - 4

12 June is a rest day

13 Jun 2019 15:45     MAS v FRA (Cross-over)
13 Jun 2019 18:00     SCO v CZE (Cross-over)

Final Pool tables

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Ireland 3 3 0 0 21 2 19 9
2 Malaysia 3 2 0 1 16 3 13 6
3 Czech Republic 3 1 0 2 7 11 -4 3
4 Singapore 3 0 0 3 0 28 -28 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Korea 3 3 0 0 9 1 8 9
2 Scotland 3 1 0 2 6 5 1 3
3 France 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
4 Ukraine 3 1 0 2 3 11 -8 3

FIH Match Centre

