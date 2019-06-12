FIH Women's Series Finals Banbridge 2019 - Day 5
Banbridge (IRL)
Results and fixtures (GMT +1)
11 Jun 2019 MAS v CZE (Pool A) 3 - 1
11 Jun 2019 IRL v SGP (Pool A) 11 - 0
11 Jun 2019 KOR v FRA (Pool B) 1 - 0
11 Jun 2019 UKR v SCO (Pool B) 0 - 4
12 June is a rest day
13 Jun 2019 15:45 MAS v FRA (Cross-over)
13 Jun 2019 18:00 SCO v CZE (Cross-over)
Final Pool tables
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|2
|19
|9
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3
|13
|6
|3
|Czech Republic
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|3
|4
|Singapore
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|28
|-28
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Korea
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|9
|2
|Scotland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|1
|3
|3
|France
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|4
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|3