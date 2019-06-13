Mitch Wynd



Hockey is a sport driven by passion – and often one that lasts a lifetime. The 2019 Queen’s Honours List reflects this with three Australians recognised for their contribution to our sport, including some who have helped shape and grow hockey over the past 70 years.





Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier congratulated the three recipients, Peter Funnell (OAM), Dell Parkyn (AM) and Dennis Meredith (AM), recognising their significant and continued contributions.



“We are very fortunate to have so many passionate and dedicated people in our sport. Those recognised in the honours are among many hundreds of people who give their time and experience to grow hockey.



“From all of us at Hockey Australia, I’d like to extend a sincere congratulations and thank you to each of the recipients. They have all not only played, but also very generously shared their knowledge with the next generation of players. Thank you, Peter, Dell and Dennis,” said Favier.



Peter Funnell (OAM) from ACT, was recognised in the general division for his contribution to hockey as a player and coach – as well as for his broader contribution to the community through his charity work in the areas of cancer and mental health. He represented ACT and NSW between 1966 and 1978, playing in both Cols and as a State Senior representative. Between 1990 and 2017, he coached junior boys and girls with many of the kids representing ACT at national championships in both indoor and outdoor hockey. Several have represented Australia.



Queenslander Adell (Dell) Parkyn (AM) started her career in hockey in 1946, playing for Bundaberg, Mt Isa and Dalby before eventually representing Brisbane, Queensland and Australia. She became famous for her talent in selecting talent, including for the Australian Youth Teams, and in 2003 she was inducted in the Hockey Queensland Hall of Fame. More than 70 years since igniting her passion for hockey, she is still a well-recognised face at the Sunshine Coast Hockey Association.



Dennis Meredith (AM) was also recognised for his contribution to hockey here and internationally. The South Australian played 22 games for Australia before moving into officiating, umpiring at both World Cups and Olympics. He has worked for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as an Umpire’s Manager and Technical delegate and later as the FIH’s Umpiring Development Officer for Asia. He was on the Organising Committee of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, has held the CEO role of Hockey South Australia and is now the President of the Port Adelaide District Hockey Club.



Hockey Australia media release