Mitch Wynd







The Kookaburras’ European leg of the FIH Pro League continues on Friday morning (3am AEST) when they face world number 9 Spain in Madrid.





Coming off a dramatic 4-3 shootout loss to Great Britain in London after the match had finished 2-2, Australia will be looking to kickstart their run towards the Pro League Finals.



The Kookaburras currently sit on top spot of the Pro League standings, with 23 points from ten matches and a points percentage of 76.67.



With matches to come against Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands – teams that are well in the hunt for top-four places – a win over seventh-placed Spain is a must.



Last time Australia faced Spain, they withstood a determined challenge to secure a 2-1 win in Sydney in early March.



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch says the match is an opportunity for the team to bounce back.



“We’re keen to atone for last week’s disappointing performance against Great Britain,” Batch said.



“We were a bit stale in the first half, the second half was quite good, but there are a number of things we need to improve for the Spanish game.”



Jack Hayes comes into the 18-player team after Dylan Wotherspoon was ruled out with a hamstring injury and has since returned home.



Batch expects a strong response from his team when they step onto the pitch.



“We’ve set ourselves for a good performance, I think we’re very capable of doing that – so we’re looking forward to a strong performance against Spain.”



Friday’s match will be live on www.kayosports.com.au and FOX Sports 507 from 3am (AEST). There will be live updates on the @Kookaburras Twitter page throughout the match.



FIH Pro League Matches:



Spain v Kookaburras – Friday 14 June 3am AEST

Germany v Kookaburras – Sunday 16 June 10:30pm AEST

Belgium v Kookaburras – Thursday June 20 4:30am AEST

Netherlands v Kookaburras – Saturday 22 June 11pm AEST

Semi-Finals – Friday 28 June

Finals – Sunday 30 June



Kookaburras 18-member team:



Athlete (Hometown, State)



Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Tim Brand (Chatswood, NSW)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Jack Hayes (Wollongong, NSW)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Eddie Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Lachlan Sharp (Lithgow, NSW)

Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Corey Weyer (Biggera Waters, QLD)

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Hockey Australia media release